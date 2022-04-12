Not your typical Hollywood USO

By late 1942, Rochester was becoming a military town. The Fontana School of Aeronautics used the Rochester Airport for training glider pilots. Rochester Junior College provided space for classroom instruction, and cadets were quartered in the Heffron School building.

In March 1943, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce offered the second floor of its office building at 212 First Ave. SW to the United Service Organization as a social gathering place for soldiers stationed in Rochester.

Unlike the USO canteens glamourized in Hollywood movies, there were no starlets to dance with cheek-to-cheek while Glenn Miller played Moonlight Serenade.

Musical entertainment was provided by a piano and a jukebox. There were comfortable furniture and quiet places for letter writing and studying. A soda vending machine and cookie jars provided refreshments. Occasionally, the local Red Cross served sandwiches.

Once a week, the downstairs meeting room provided a place for dancing — properly chaperoned, of course.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.