Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community

Not your typical Hollywood USO

1952931346.jpg
Opened in March of 1943, the Rochester USO provided a quiet place to study the fundamentals of flight.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
April 12, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

By late 1942, Rochester was becoming a military town. The Fontana School of Aeronautics used the Rochester Airport for training glider pilots. Rochester Junior College provided space for classroom instruction, and cadets were quartered in the Heffron School building.

In March 1943, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce offered the second floor of its office building at 212 First Ave. SW to the United Service Organization as a social gathering place for soldiers stationed in Rochester.

Unlike the USO canteens glamourized in Hollywood movies, there were no starlets to dance with cheek-to-cheek while Glenn Miller played Moonlight Serenade.

Musical entertainment was provided by a piano and a jukebox. There were comfortable furniture and quiet places for letter writing and studying. A soda vending machine and cookie jars provided refreshments. Occasionally, the local Red Cross served sandwiches.

Once a week, the downstairs meeting room provided a place for dancing — properly chaperoned, of course.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

1952931348.jpg
There may not have been big bands playing, but flight cadets could sing around the old piano.
Contributed

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa
Community
Cheers to National Ernie Pyle Day
Earlier this month, it was National Hug a Newsperson Day. I did not receive a hug. Hugs are hard to come by nowadays. However, I am not a newsperson; I’m a columnist, so logically, I should not have been hugged.
April 12, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
0-2.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Best theater in Rochester? It might be at RCTC
The stage is huge, there’s plenty of legroom in the rows of seating, and the view from every seat is perfect.
April 12, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Asked and Answered - David Hunter II - Mn Adult & Teen Challenge
Exclusive
Community
Recovery to leader: David Hunter II takes the helm at Rochester's Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
David Hunter has been chosen to be the next Center Director for the national recovery center's Rochester campus. He begins in his new role in May 2022.
April 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Beanie babies will be given away at McDonalds
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else