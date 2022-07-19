Obits only tell part of the story

My grandma Else died when I was 11 years old. It was the first time I saw my father cry. After hanging up the telephone, he walked into his bedroom, laid on his bed, and sobbed. I didn’t know what to say or do.

I still have my grandma’s obituary. It’s brief. It said nothing of who she was, the love she gave out as a grandmother, or the adversities she survived in the 1930s. She had a hard life.

I have no idea when this starts for some of us, but I read quite a few obituaries. It’s a privilege to read about veterans, particularly our disappearing World War II or Korean War veterans. It is remarkable to read where they served and how their life unfolded afterward.

It’s inspiring to read obituaries about what someone did in life, what they loved to do, and their impact on their family or community. Every day people make extraordinary differences.

I recently read an obituary in my hometown newspaper, the North Pine County News, which I receive in the mail weekly. I know, I’m old school and still like to hold that newspaper in my hand.

Dorothy Stockamp passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, but because of COVID, a funeral was not held at that time. Her church, the town of Sandstone, and surrounding communities were all finally able to gather and say goodbye.

People like Dorothy are the backbone of our country. She grew up in Buhl, a town on the Iron Range, surrounded by family, friends, and small-town values. After receiving her teaching degree at the University of Minnesota, Dorothy would soon meet and marry Ray Stockamp in 1955. They had a good life settling in the community of Sandstone in 1959.

Her life touched others in positive ways. Dorothy was generous and kind, continually volunteering for her church and community, and she had been a teacher.

Dorothy’s obit said her greatest achievement was being a teacher for 38 years and “loving every minute of it.” Sometimes, as you read an obituary, particularly one like Dorothy’s, you wish you knew just a little bit more.

I decided to ask a few people for just a little bit more. I talked to a former student from 50 years ago who still remembered Dorothy as a perfect role model. She recalled that Dorothy’s students were constantly engaged and involved, and she could pull that off in a caring and kind manner.

Another student was inspired by Dorothy, and, after high school, she headed to college. She would return and teach alongside Dorothy for 10 years.

She remembered Dorothy as patient, and students could see that she had a passion for what she did. She was loved and respected and inspirational to her students.

Finally, a friend who served with Dorothy on their church council remarked that she was a leader, brilliant about finances, kind, generous, and never said a bad word about anybody. She noted that Dorothy was an amazing woman who made the world better.

On my bedside table, tucked away in a file, I have copies of over 50 obituaries. These are the brief stories of my parents, grandparents, other family, and friends who positively impacted my life. These stories remind me that time is priceless, and each fleeting day counts.

Dorothy’s life focused on family, faith, community, giving back, and sharing what she was blessed with. You don’t hear much about people like Dorothy in the news, but you can find stories of those who were successful and happy in their life – in the obituaries.

As many of us head down the home stretch, let us be kind and caring and strive to leave a legacy – like Dorothy.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .