'Odd' friends, Eleanor Roosevelt and Dr. Chuck Mayo celebrate the UN

Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Dr. Charles W. “Chuck” Mayo could have been called Rochester’s version of the Odd Couple.

Roosevelt was an ardent Democrat and a supporter of progressive causes, while Mayo described himself as a nonpartisan who always voted Republican. But they had at least one major goal in common: world peace.

So it was no surprise that Chuck Mayo and Eleanor Roosevelt, who had known each other for a number of years, joined forces for a United Nations Day event in 1961 in Rochester.

The Roosevelt family had connections to Rochester and Mayo Clinic dating to 1934, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt came here to honor Drs. Will and Charlie (Chuck’s father) Mayo. Franklin and Eleanor returned to the city in 1938 when their son, James, underwent surgery at Saint Marys Hospital. Eleanor Roosevelt had also visited the city in 1956 for a Democratic Party event.

During World War II, Dr. Chuck served in a medical unit in the Pacific. In his autobiography, he recalled hearing of the death of FDR in April 1945 via shortwave radio. Although Mayo admitted he did not approve of many of the president’s domestic policies, he strongly supported FDR’s drive to establish a postwar peace organization. “I felt stricken by his death,” Dr. Chuck wrote.

In 1953, a new president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, asked Dr. Chuck to become a member of the United States delegation to the United Nations. “I had become a passionate advocate of the United Nations and its goals,” Mayo later wrote. He accepted the appointment, and soon found himself so convinced of the importance of the UN that he became a member of the American Association for the United Nations.

Through these United Nations activities, Mayo became a friend and an admirer of Eleanor Roosevelt.

“Often, Mrs. Roosevelt and I traveled together and I marveled at her unswerving courage and dedication,” Mayo later wrote. “She was a pleasant companion.”

The 1961 Rochester UN Day celebration was planned for the weekend of Oct. 20-22. Chuck Mayo kicked it off with an address to the Upper Midwest Collegiate Council for the United Nations by declaring, “Now is the time the United Nations needs defenders, not detractors.”

Eleanor Roosevelt, labeled the “First Lady of the World,” by the Post-Bulletin, arrived in town at 1 p.m. Oct. 22, attended a luncheon, met with the same students Dr. Chuck had addressed, and held a press conference before heading to Mayo Civic Auditorium for a symphony concert and her keynote address.

At age 77, she appeared to be undaunted by the busy schedule. “I have tried to keep up with her, but I get pooped,” Dr. Chuck said.

Four thousand people packed the auditorium to hear Roosevelt’s talk. She was introduced by Dr. Chuck, and then proceeded to deliver an hour-long address in which she said American support for a strong United Nations was imperative as the Cold War grew ever more chilly.

Slightly more than a year later, on Nov. 7, 1962, Eleanor Roosevelt died at her home in New York City.

In April 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed a bill chartering the Eleanor Roosevelt Memorial Foundation. Kennedy appointed the first 23 members of the foundation’s board of trustees, and invited them to attend the ceremony. Among the trustees in attendance was Eleanor Roosevelt’s former traveling partner, Dr. Chuck Mayo.

Dr. Charles W. "Chuck" Mayo. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.