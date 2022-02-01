SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Oh those crazy news stories we love to re-tell

Columnist Steve Lange says The Rochies are our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.

Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
By Steve Lange
February 01, 2022 08:00 AM
An Oronoco man was charged with stealing $1,250 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

The 10-year-old boy sped away in his parents' minivan, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph.

"There's a stolen vehicle! And I'm in the trunk!"

It’s The Rochies, our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.

With my luck, they would all be those coconut ones

In March, a 43-year-old Oronoco man was charged with stealing 23 cases — roughly $1,250 — worth of Girl Scout cookies from a Rochester warehouse.

After receiving a door alarm warning from the business, Rochester police arrived at the location and spotted a vehicle pulling away from the loading dock. When police stopped the vehicle, they found “an open sleeve of mixed flavor Girl Scout cookies in the front seat.”

A search revealed 23 cases of cookies in the back seat and trunk.

Officers also found two stolen license plates, a pry bar, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and heroin.

'All units, be on the lookout for a white pickup towing an ATM machine'

At 5 a.m. June 8, Rochester police received a report of a white pickup using yellow tow straps to pull an ATM out of its location at a credit union in southeast Rochester.

"Hello. I want to report a stolen vehicle. Let's see. It's a 2009 Audi A4. Currently going approximately 100 mph the wrong way down East Circle Drive. Hmmm. What else? Oh, yes. It has a loud screeching sound coming from the trunk area. That would be me."

In December, a 27-year-old Rochester man stopped into an auto repair shop to supposedly pay the $4,000 he owed for repairs on his Audi A4. The man, though, jumped into the car and drove away without paying.

A 31-year-old repair shop employee then jumped into the trunk of the vehicle. And called police from inside the trunk.

An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle on Olmsted County Roads 2 and 11 Northeast, and the driver led officers on a chase that included speeds up to 100 mph and went down a private road, through a field, and westbound down the eastbound lanes of East Circle Drive.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver was arrested. The repair shop employee was also found, relatively unharmed.

Looks like I won't have to rewind and return 'Mr. Mom' and 'Tootsie' after all

In January, Rochester's last video rental store--Family Video--closed its doors.

Lord knows what this kid will do when he finds out about Froot Loops or Lucky Charms

In April, Stillwater, Minn., police spotted a 10-year-old boy — the lone occupant of the vehicle — driving a minivan at 9:30 on a Sunday night.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, the boy sped away, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph. At one point, the boy drove through an intersection and a residential yard in reverse, narrowly missing a tree. Police eventually blocked his path, ending the chase. No one was hurt.

His parents told police they were sleeping and had no idea their son had taken their van.

The boy told police he was headed to Target to buy Cheerios for the next morning’s breakfast.

Next week: "No, police! Get away! Wait, police, I'm now trapped in a storm drain! Come here and help me!" It's Part II of The Rochies.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

