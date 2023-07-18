Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson makes his support for the Special Olympics known

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson has been a vocal supporter of the Special Olympics since 1985 and continues to attend events every year to help either raise awareness or money for the games.

The Post Bulletin asked Torgerson about how he got interested in the event and what his experiences have been like.

The Special Olympics started as a backyard summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities in the earlier 1960s and has grown into a global event since then, according to the organization's website.

You're seen at a lot of events involving the Special Olympics, when did you start getting involved with the event and why?

My first Torch Run was in the summer of 1985 when I was still working for Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. A group of officers from Hennepin County, Minneapolis PD, St. Paul PD, and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office ran a 5K-style Torch Run near Lake Phalen in St. Paul.

The next year I was here with Olmsted, when former RPD officers, K.C. Reed and Terry Mays asked me to join them in a Torch Run from I believe St. Paul to Forest Lake where there was a Special Olympics competition. When we came into the stadium it was electric. I’ve been doing Torch Run and Special Olympics events every year since.

What would you like people to know about the Special Olympics?

Special Olympics is a year-round competitive and activity program supporting people with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities across the world. Like all organized athletic events, there are sports and other activities scheduled for different times of the year, it’s not just one season. We just finished basketball, swimming, and track and field seasons and are now in golf, softball and bocce with the Rochester Flyers. The Flyers have nearly 300 participating athletes. At the state competitions, they schedule a physical screening, like vision and hearing for the athletes for free. The biggest challenge for any program is the need for volunteer coaches and volunteers to put on the competitions. Special Olympics has a Young Athlete program, Global Messenger and Leadership programs also for the athletes. And the last little-known fact is athletes are eligible beginning at 8 years old and can participate as long as they are able and would like to compete and participate. Young Athlete programs can be held once a year for ages 2-7 years of age.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, right, has been supporting the Special Olympics since 1985. Contributed / Kevin Torgerson

What sticks out as a memorable time during one of the events you attended?

Oh gosh, it is so hard to single out one event. My wife, Lori, and I have been coaching and volunteering for so long, the athletes and their families have become friends and not just here in Rochester/Southeast Minnesota, but across the state and country. But to single out one would be when I volunteered as a Torch Run officer announcing and handing out awards for the first time at a State Games track and field meet at the University of Minnesota. The athletes, their families and volunteers were so appreciative and involved, I was hooked for life. Whether it was a gold medal or a seventh-place ribbon they loved it. It really didn’t matter what place they received it was and still is the ability to compete where no one focuses solely on disability but their abilities. The truest form of inclusion there ever was.

