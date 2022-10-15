We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

The calls say they are coming from the office's dispatch center and ask people to pay immediately to avoid being arrested.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 07:18 PM
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of scam phone calls that appear to come from the office's dispatch center.

The calls show up as from 507-328- 6800, which is the real phone number for the office's non-emergency dispatch center. However, these are not legitimate calls. The caller states that the person being called has warrants and needs to pay immediately or be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office does not call people and demand immediate payment or face arrest.

"It is unfortunate that these scammers are spoofing the real Non-Emergency Dispatch number to show up on a person’s callers ID but be assured- this is a scam call," the Sheriff's Office wrote in an announcement about the calls. "Do not give the caller any personal information and do not send any type of payment."

The Sheriff's Office reminds people to protect your personal information and to not send payment to anyone you do not know, and be generally wary of these type of phone calls.

