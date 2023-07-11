Olmsted County social worker details responding to overdose calls

ROCHESTER — Teri Dose sees her work changing amid growing reports of drug overdoses.

The Olmsted County community outreach specialist and licensed social worker has been working alongside Rochester police officers and county deputies since the launch of the county’s Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach team approximately two and a half years ago.

While the team was created to respond to mental health crisis calls, concerns related to drug use sit on the edge of some of its duties, and Dose has been dedicating one day a week to respond to reported overdoses.

We recently asked her about the work, and here’s some of what she had to say:

You joined the county’s outreach team when it was created. What made you decide to become part of the new effort?

I’ve been a county employee for almost 32 years, and I’ve done a variety of jobs, but most of it has been within the adult behavioral health area. This has been kind of a rising need, and I felt that I could use all my skills in one area. I felt there was a need to help law enforcement. It was a good switch for me.

What led to dedicating time to overdose response?

We were asked, probably about a year to a year and a half ago, to assist with the Police Assisted Recovery program , so we started to try to beef up that program and utilize the PAR beds more. …

As a result of that, we started to be more aware of the increase in opioid overdoses.

Community Outreach Specialist Teri Dose, with Olmsted County, speaks with a person as Rochester police officers stand by during a person in crisis call July 9, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

You’re now notified each morning after an overdose has been reported. What has that information led to?

It’s hard for me personally to watch those numbers and not do anything. Before I started doing this job, I was the social worker in the jail, so I know some of these folks sliding through with the overdoses.

The very first case I decided I was going to look into was someone I knew. He was a former detainee. I followed up with him. I kind of bugged him a little bit, saying, "Hey, I can help you, I can help you, I can help you."

I connected with his probation officer, because we work in the same department and made a concerted effort to make sure he got into treatment.

As of a couple weeks ago, he’s still sober and it’s been over a year. This is a guy who overdosed in 2021 at least eight times.

So, that success led to regular outreach efforts?

Probably about a year ago, I asked if I could go out a few hours a week and try to locate some of these people. I know some of these people — some I don’t, some I do. I asked if I could take a peer-recovery specialist with me …

I got the approval to do that, so every Tuesday, I gather all the data from the week before and I kind of take a deep dive. I might have six names, but I take a deep dive to see if they have a history of violence and weapons charges. I’m not going to take a peer-recovery specialist out on those. I might call them on the phone, but I’m not going out there.

When you knock on someone’s door, how are you received?

There are some who are shockingly receptive and say, "Thanks for caring; I appreciate that someone cares." I’ve gotten that more than I anticipated.

I thought people were going to be slamming the door in my face, which has happened a couple of times, but once you say, "I’m here and I’m a social worker with the police department. I heard you had an overdose. Is there anything I can do to help you?" Most people really soften at that.

A really rough and tough guy the other day … indicated in police notes that he had no desire for treatment, but I thought I’d try. He had been in treatment many, many times. He was very nice, and he said "Thank you for trying. I don’t want to go to treatment." That’s a great reception from someone who is normally kind of anti-help, anti-police, so I’ll probably follow up with him, maybe in a month or so.

You mentioned the work began in relation to the Rochester Police Department’s PAR program, which has pre-treatment beds reserved at Doc’s Recovery House and Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. Is the primary goal to move people toward a treatment program?

I used to determine success on whether I got them to go to a PAR bed, but I had to change that. You don’t automatically get someone to go to a PAR bed. It’s very rare.

It’s all about building a relationship and building that rapport. Once you establish that, you can start talking about getting them help. … If they don’t want that, what can we do? …

Success is more about making contact and building a relationship with the person to try to help them along the way.

Olmsted County Community Outreach Specialist Teri Dose chats with a Rochester police officer while making her way back to her vehicle after a person in crisis call July 9, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

What are the benefits of having access to the PAR beds?

It means they have a roof over their heads, they have food, they have safety and they are surrounded by people who are in treatment or post treatment. They have like-minded people that are encouraging them, talking to them, helping them. That is very valuable. It’s just a matter getting them to that point and getting them to that bed.

When someone opts to enter treatment, does that end your work?

I would like to see us stay more involved. The traditional treatment model is 30 days, so you might go to a PAR bed and be there a week to 10 days to sober up and have an assessment. Then, treatment is 30 days.

Miraculously after 30 days you are supposed to be healed and go back to your normal life, find a job and find housing and reunite with your family. It just doesn’t work like that, so I’d like to have the ability to stay in touch with those folks to help connect them with sober housing, to help connect them with peer-recovery, to help connect them to groups. There are so many resources in Rochester, so if we already have some rapport. Let’s use that.

You’ve said it’s not only the people who survived an overdose that benefit from the outreach. How do you connect with others?

There are times people overdose in their family’s home. For some reason, a lot of people stay with Mom for a roof over their head, a shower and some food, and the next thing you know they are passing out in the shower. It’s a fair number of times, so I go to their family’s home.

The outreach we do isn’t just outreach for the person. I kind of call outreach a general thing, because we have given a lot of parents resources, a lot of girlfriends and boyfriends resources.

Sidney Frye II, program manager for the county’s outreach team, recently pointed out the number of overall calls for the team is increasing. The team had 1,508 requests from police officers and deputies last year and has already seen more than 1,000 this year. What impact does that have?

The ability to do followup is becoming less and less. When we started, we had a lot more time, because we had fewer calls. The officers were just starting to get to know us, but now they utilize our services in crises a lot, so we’re not able to do the followup we used to do.

There’s been discussion of expanding the outreach team’s overdose response. What would that mean?

I think there is a real need for more of what we are doing, It bothers me when I see all these overdoses on the screen and we can’t make our way to them or we can’t find them. The increasing number of deaths just bugs me. That’s why I’m pushing so hard to do this.

Every Tuesday, I would say I average probably four. Those are people that have overdosed in the past week. I have vetted them.

Vetting rules out people who have overdosed locally but live outside Olmsted County, as well as those that pose a physical threat. Among the overall response to overdoses, what do you see as the impact so far?

I looked yesterday — this is just police records — and we had 103 overdoses that police are aware of so far this year. Some of them have died, but that’s where I pull my list from. I’ve done 53 outreaches out of those 103, so just about half. …

I would say about half I get to, at least with a phone call, but it’s better or easier to do face to face.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota.