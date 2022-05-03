On the shores of Rice Lake, a town that almost was

Southeastern Minnesota is littered with ghost towns, the detritus of developers’ dreams of greatness.

Those dreams came crashing down for the hamlet of Rice Lake in much the same fashion as those of other bustling burgs: The train that was supposed to bring prosperity to town never arrived. After that disappointment, it would be 100 years before visitors started finding their way once again to the lake that had given the town of Rice Lake its name.

White settlement of the village, which was located on the northeastern side of Rice Lake itself, began in the mid-1850s. Long before that, Native Americans in the area had harvested wild rice, which grew naturally in the waters of the lake.

Stephen L. Wilson opened the first store in Rice Lake and became the first postmaster in 1857. That same year, an optimistic plat of the village was drawn up, with broad streets named Clay, Oak, Seward, Fremont, Dodge and Lake.

Over the next few years, Rice Lake grew to have 15 businesses, a hotel, a Methodist church and a graveyard. The town was a regular stop on the stagecoach line that connected Rochester and Owatonna, delivering passengers and U.S. Mail along the route. Water was directed from the lake to a mill in nearby Wasioja, but the lake was shallow and there wasn’t always enough force in the stream to turn the mill wheel.

The forward-looking citizens of Rice Lake figured the mill stream and lake would be afterthoughts anyway once the railroad arrived.

Then came the decision that doomed the town. In 1865, it was announced that the railroad from Rochester to Owatonna, instead of following the stage coach road, would take a more southerly route through Claremont.

Rice Lake’s businesses packed up and relocated to Claremont or Owatonna, and the town started to wither away. The fancy 1857 plat map was consigned to the archives. Soon, only the church and graveyard remained.

Before long, there was little reason for anyone other than locals to pass through what had once been the promising town of Rice Lake. There was for a time a lakeside dance hall and bath house, but they fell into disrepair.

“All that remains today is a small store serving the surrounding farm community,” the Post-Bulletin reported in 1961.

That was the year Dana Hinckley, a Claremont newspaper editor, proposed establishing a Minnesota state park surrounding the lake. Hinckley and others noted that Rice Lake was the last glacial lake between Owatonna and the Mississippi River.

Hinckley’s proposal “aroused considerable interest” in the area, the Post-Bulletin reported. Legislation to establish the park, located eight miles east of Owatonna, was passed in 1963. By 1967, the first facilities for park visitors were in place.

Since then, a portion of the park has been restored to the original prairie savanna, campsites and trails have been established, and the marshy shore of the lake has become a frequent landing place for migrating waterfowl. Visitors who keep their eyes open will catch sight of herons, red-tailed hawks, ring-necked pheasants and even Baltimore orioles.

The entrance to the park is near the same road the stage coach once traveled, not far from the original church, which has been carefully restored and still stands as the lone remnant of the ghost town of Rice Lake.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.