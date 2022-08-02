SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

One hike. Two guys. 35 miles

Mile 10: Tensions—and the swamp water covering much of the trail—are running high. Columnist Steve Lange recounts 35 harrowing miles.

Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Opinion by Steve Lange
August 02, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Three days and 35 miles hiking in the wild and rugged Porcupine Mountains of Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.

By two guys who were, in hindsight, ill-prepared for three days and 35 miles hiking in the wild and rugged Porcupine Mountains of Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.

Also Read
first plane060.jpg
Exclusive
Community
New airport led to longer flights from Rochester
The new Rochester airport south of town offered longer runways and better air service, even if it took a few years for those jets to arrive.
August 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Matt Jensen Chess Master
Community
8 questions with Rochester chess master Matt Jensen
Matt Jensen has been playing chess since he was four years old when his grandfather taught him on a camping trip. Not soon after he fell in love with the game. That love and passion for chess have pushed him to become a national master and Rochester's highest-rated player.
August 02, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

42 Days Earlier: Friend Ken and I are sitting at a bar watching hockey. One of us—probably just trying to fill some dead space between periods—says something like, "Hey, we should take a long backpacking trip. Somewhere remote." The other of us—probably not really listening—says something like "Sounds good."

41 Days Earlier: Like most things I agree to, I'm instantly all-in. When Ken texts the next morning as a feeler for whether we're actually taking a backpacking trip together, I tell him I've got a three-day hike mapped out—and reservations for remote camping spots—in the Porkies.

40 Days Earlier: I join the Hiking Porcupine Mountain Facebook groups, buy waterproof topo maps, call the park rangers to validate my planned hiking route. In order to cut down on my backpack weight I—among other things—cut part of the handle off the trowel I'll be using to bury my own human waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day of the Hike: We hope to be on the trail by 9 a.m. at the latest. We start hiking at 11:30.

Klotzbach Lange hike1.jpg
Ken, left, and Steve at the start of the hike.
Steve Lange

Mile One of the Hike: Why, we feel like explorers. Even our giant backpacks do not feel as heavy as we feared. I would be whistling as I walk, if I could whistle. The skies are clear. Everything smells of pine needles and wonderment.

Mile Two: Heavy rains earlier in the week have left some of the trails underwater. The swampy areas look, and smell, like Louisiana bayous. Mile two has taken us an hour through the muck. Skies darken, slightly. The smell of wonderment is replaced by stagnant swamp water.

Mile Three: Mosquitoes swarm. "My whole life, everyone has always told me how long and lush my eyelashes are," I confess to Ken. "And I've always been a bit embarrassed by that. But my full and beautiful eyelashes are really coming in handy right now keeping the mosquitoes out of my eyes." He doesn't reply.

Mile Four: It is already 2 p.m. We still have eight more miles before we reach our campsite. It has become painfully obvious, now, that we have horribly misjudged how long it will take us to hike 12 miles on swampy trails carrying 35-pound packs. (At least that is the weight of my pack. Ken's pack looks like it's twice the size of mine. And he's a photographer, so he brought a bag of camera equipment as well.) Also, Ken knows I'm aware of the misjudged distance, mostly because I'm dictating notes for this column into my phone as we hike, and he just heard me say "It has become painfully obvious, now, that we have horribly misjudged how long it will take us to hike 12 miles on swampy trails carrying 35-pound packs" into my phone.

Lange Klotzbach hike 2.jpg
Steve's backpack, left. And Ken's.

Mile Five: Lunch. Beef sticks and hard cheese have never tasted so good. And my homemade trail mix—my secret lies in the dried cranberries—may be the best dessert I've ever experienced.

Mile Eight: We will be lucky to make our campsite by sundown. And sundown, here, is at 9:40 p.m.

Mile 10: Tensions—and the swamp water covering much of the trail—are running high. Ken says something like "Whoever planned this should have realized 12 mile days were too far for us," even though he knows damn well I'm the 'whoever' that planned this. I dictate that last sentence loud enough into my phone so he can hear it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mile 11: Black flies swarm. I keep my eyelash take to myself.

Will they ever make their campsite for night one? And, if they do, how will they finish backpacking the next 30-plus miles? Find out in next week's Oddchester.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

Related Topics: PEOPLEODDCHESTERROCHESTER
Opinion by Steve Lange
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Mayo Clinic to build a new employee health center
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
A herd of 100-plus goats graze in a Brainerd backyard
Minnesota
The great goat escape: Family finds 100+ goats grazing in Brainerd backyard
Brainerd police said the call came in at 9:12 p.m. of an animal complaint on Birchridge Drive of 100 goats in a resident's backyard.
August 01, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Riverview Greens Golf Course opens in Stewartville
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
July 31, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports