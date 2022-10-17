We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts at Rochester area churches

National Collection Week for the shoebox gifts is Nov. 14-21. The shoebox gifts include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.jpg
Children hold up their boxes of presents from people around the world through Operation Christmas Child.
Contributed / Samaritan's Purse
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 05:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Christmas presents are being collected Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child, which delivers shoebox gifts to children around the world.

Also Read
2021 Year in Photos
Community
Rochester Bridge Builder Award nominations accepted through Friday
The award honors civic, religious, community and academic leaders and individuals who have worked to establish cooperative relationships and mutual understanding across racial, social, economic and religious barriers for the betterment of Rochester and area communities.
October 17, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Amanda Cole.jpg
Community
Rochester area veterans receive a 'huge weight off our shoulders' with new furnaces
Superior Mechanical, Lennox and the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 came together to donate and install new furnaces in two veterans' homes.
October 17, 2022 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

The shoebox gifts include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Individuals, families and groups are invited to pack a shoebox and drop them off at Rochester area locations. The locations include:

  • Crosswinds Church Oronoco, 8106 31st Ave. NW
  • Bible Lutheran Church Dodge Center, 11 First Ave. SE
  • Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church Owatonna, 1500 18th St. SE
  • Pleasant Valley Church Winona, 1363 Homer Road
  • New River Assembly of God Red Wing, 240 Spates Ave.

Specific hours for each site during national collection week are available online .

The project, with Samaritan's Purse, partners with local churches across the globe to deliver tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need, according to a news release announcing the collection.

“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in the release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christ Community Church Rochester is also hosting a shoebox gift packing event Oct. 20-22, 2022, at 4400 55th St. NW. People are welcome to sign up for shifts on the SignUpGenius website.

For more information on packing a shoebox gift or additional drop-off locations , visit the Samaritan's Purse website.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERFAITHEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Ruth slugs two home runs in game at Sleepy Eye
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
October 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Community
Campus News: Scholarship recipients, graduates and Dean's list honorees
Fall 2022 scholarship recipients, Spring 2022 Dean's list and graduates.
October 15, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Early vampire turns me into a sucker
Columnist Dan Conradt says when Halloween visitors come early, the random candy in the house can either be a fantastic treat or a horrible trick.
October 15, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt