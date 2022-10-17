Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts at Rochester area churches

ROCHESTER — Christmas presents are being collected Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child, which delivers shoebox gifts to children around the world.

The shoebox gifts include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Individuals, families and groups are invited to pack a shoebox and drop them off at Rochester area locations. The locations include:



Crosswinds Church Oronoco , 8106 31st Ave. NW

, 8106 31st Ave. NW Bible Lutheran Church Dodge Center , 11 First Ave. SE

, 11 First Ave. SE Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church Owatonna , 1500 18th St. SE

, 1500 18th St. SE Pleasant Valley Church Winona , 1363 Homer Road

, 1363 Homer Road New River Assembly of God Red Wing, 240 Spates Ave.

Specific hours for each site during national collection week are available online .

The project, with Samaritan's Purse, partners with local churches across the globe to deliver tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need, according to a news release announcing the collection.

“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in the release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christ Community Church Rochester is also hosting a shoebox gift packing event Oct. 20-22, 2022, at 4400 55th St. NW. People are welcome to sign up for shifts on the SignUpGenius website.

For more information on packing a shoebox gift or additional drop-off locations , visit the Samaritan's Purse website.