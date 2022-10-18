Otto Bremer Trust awards $255,000 to Rochester area organizations
The Hometown Resource Center, Workforce Development, Three Rivers Community Action and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support area communities through the grants.
ROCHESTER — Four area organizations received Otto Bremer Trust grants totaling $255,000.
The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, awarded 137 grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin for a total of $14,608,759 this fall. In Southeast Minnesota, four area organizations in four different cities received grants that will support those communities through various programs.
Grant projects in Southeast Minnesota include:
- Hometown Resource Center in Saint Charles: $20,000 to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution.
- Workforce Development, Inc. in Rochester: $100,000 to provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to pursue in-demand career pathways.
- Three Rivers Community Action, Inc. in Zumbrota: $65,000 to close the homeownership gap by providing culturally-tailored financial literacy, coaching and homebuyer education in southern Minnesota.
- Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation: $70,000 to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.
For more information on applying for grants, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.
