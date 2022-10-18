We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, October 18

Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Otto Bremer Trust awards $255,000 to Rochester area organizations

The Hometown Resource Center, Workforce Development, Three Rivers Community Action and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support area communities through the grants.

Otto Bremer Trust.png
Otto Bremer Trust logo
By Staff reports
October 18, 2022 04:59 PM
ROCHESTER — Four area organizations received Otto Bremer Trust grants totaling $255,000.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, awarded 137 grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin for a total of $14,608,759 this fall. In Southeast Minnesota, four area organizations in four different cities received grants that will support those communities through various programs.

Grant projects in Southeast Minnesota include:

  • Hometown Resource Center in Saint Charles: $20,000 to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution.
  • Workforce Development, Inc. in Rochester: $100,000 to provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to pursue in-demand career pathways.
  • Three Rivers Community Action, Inc. in Zumbrota: $65,000 to close the homeownership gap by providing culturally-tailored financial literacy, coaching and homebuyer education in southern Minnesota.
  • Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation: $70,000 to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.

For more information on applying for grants, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.

