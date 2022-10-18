Otto Bremer Trust awards $255,000 to Rochester area organizations

ROCHESTER — Four area organizations received Otto Bremer Trust grants totaling $255,000.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, awarded 137 grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin for a total of $14,608,759 this fall. In Southeast Minnesota, four area organizations in four different cities received grants that will support those communities through various programs.

Grant projects in Southeast Minnesota include:



Hometown Resource Center in Saint Charles: $20,000 to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution.

in Saint Charles: to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution. Workforce Development, Inc. in Rochester: $100,000 to provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to pursue in-demand career pathways.

in Rochester: to provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to pursue in-demand career pathways. Three Rivers Community Action, Inc. in Zumbrota: $65,000 to close the homeownership gap by providing culturally-tailored financial literacy, coaching and homebuyer education in southern Minnesota.

in Zumbrota: to close the homeownership gap by providing culturally-tailored financial literacy, coaching and homebuyer education in southern Minnesota. Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation: $70,000 to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.

For more information on applying for grants, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.