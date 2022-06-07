SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Our freedoms must come with duty

Columnist Loren Else says while being a pillow for his granddaughter, he made sure to reflect and pray on her future.

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Opinion by Loren Else
June 07, 2022 01:30 PM
There are simple, very meaningful moments in our life. The older we get, the more we recognize this.

On the way back to Rochester from a long and victorious Twins baseball game, my 16-year-old granddaughter was attempting to sleep. We were aboard a charter bus, and the time was approaching midnight.

The teenager had a community play to perform on the following day. During the game, as the 14th pitcher came in (yes, 14 pitchers were used by both teams), she was getting impatient and said, "Grandpa, I have to be at my best tomorrow."

Unfortunately, Like the line in the 1950 film "All About Eve," uttered by Bette Davis, "It's going to be a bumpy night," it was a bumpy night between traffic, accidents, road construction, and detours.

On the way back, she tried laying her head on my left shoulder, against the window, against her knees, against the seat in front of her, and finally, she bent down and laid her head down on my left leg.

As we rumbled along Interstate 94, she tried to get comfortable, and I envisioned her potential future as grandparents do.

I hope she has an "old school" life with fewer screens and more sunshine. I want her to experience a rewarding career, find a kind and loving partner to share her life with, and be content in a down-to-earth life.

My thoughts got lost in her past, present and future. As she readjusted to find a sweet spot, we rolled through Cannon Falls. At this point, I went into prayer mode. I prayed for her safety, her happiness, that she will always be close to her family and keep a spiritual side. I prayed she stays grounded through high school and envisions a future to work toward.

In 2012, my granddaughter was the same age, 6, as a number of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Because of this, I am connected in spirit to the Catherine Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, founded in 2013 to honor the life of Catherine, who died that day.

The sanctuary was founded by her mom, Jenny Hubbard, supported by a host of others. The traits of Catherine were like my granddaughters. They loved all animals. Her mom told the story that Catherine once held a beautiful butterfly in her hands, and before she sent it on its way, she whispered to it, "Tell all your friends I am kind."

Our country is brokenhearted after another shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Immediately after the news broke, the right and the left rushed into their fighting corners, berating and mocking each other.

This past Sunday, Pastor Glenn Monson at Mount Olive Lutheran Church gave a sermon titled "Freedom Examined." In our country, we have our rights and our freedoms, but there must also be duty.

Pastor Glenn stated our freedoms should not be used for self-indulgence. His sermon was inspired by the British ethicist Nigel Biggar, who said, "Rights cannot exist by rights alone. Every right necessitates a related duty, otherwise, anarchy ensues."

Our bus was approaching Oronoco, and those from this area have seen the colossal flag flying at Hilltop Camper and RV. The flag was flying at half-staff for the victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

I do not think my granddaughter got much sleep. She was flopping around in her bus seat like a beached sunfish, all the while adjusting her new Twins cap she received as one of the first 10,000 fans.

We must model to our children and grandchildren what duty is. Live our lives with purpose and with our freedoms, and exhibit a strong and moral duty to our family, friends, community and those who need a hand.

As we arrived in Rochester and unloaded, my daughter and granddaughter gave me a hug, and they headed home. My duty that night was to be a pillow. I was okay with that.

And for more on the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, go to cvhfoundation.org .

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

