‘Our little town does such a big thing’: Fools Five race draws 1,300 runners to Lewiston

LEWISTON — Lindsey Ruhland knows the Fools Five Road Race well – after all, she was born and raised in Lewiston, the small southeastern Minnesota town where the race, which raises funds for cancer research, is the supreme event every year.

She also knows the pain of having a child with cancer.

Ruhland’s oldest daughter, Sylvia, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the cerebellum, as a kindergartener. Sylvia underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor. Then, she spent the next nine months receiving 30 rounds of radiation at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and four rounds of chemotherapy at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. The now 10-year-old has been cancer-free for four years.

Sylvia Ruhland, front right, stands with her parents, Jacob and Lindsey, and younger sister Noelle at the start line of the Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston, Minn. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The donations raised at Fools Five go to a few different organizations: Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wis.; Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon, which donates to the Mayo Clinic; the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research; and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota. This year, participants raised over $89,000 to donate to these organizations.

Ruhland said one of the most impactful things for her is “knowing the value of money for research.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sylvia’s treatment was directly impacted by advancements and research within the last 10 years,” Ruhland said. “With her specific type of cancer, they found three subtypes. Because of that, she was able to have four rounds of chemo instead of six.”

This impact is what fuels Lewiston natives Judy Hovelson and Dan Goss to keep this immensely popular run going after 44 years.

Goss has been co-director of the Fools Five race for nine years, and Hovelson teamed up with him four years ago. But both have been involved with the race in some capacity for much longer.

Hovelson’s involvement began about 20 years ago because “the cause is so incredible.” Hovelson has been a nurse for many years and has family members who have battled cancer.

Goss first got his hands dirty his senior year in high school, when he helped with the tabulating computer. Goss’ involvement has grown over the years simply because of “the ability to give back to the community in support of those who’ve been impacted by cancer.”

Since the race’s start in 1979, Fools Five has donated over $2.4 million to cancer research. Those funds are appreciated by families like Ruhland’s who have witnessed what those funds can provide for a cancer patient.

“It's such a great thing … our little town does such a big thing,” Ruhland said.

Hovelson and Ruhland agree that their favorite part of the race is the emotional gathering before runners line up at the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Main Street is just filled with hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people and they’re all there for a common cause,” Hovelson said. “It’s just so fabulous.”

Goss added that seeing Main Street filled with people encompasses the “range of emotion that happens throughout those three days” of Fools Five events.

Describing it as emotional could be an understatement for people like Ruhland. Seeing people take a knee while those who have or have survived cancer stand is “so powerful,” Ruhland said.

“Seeing your own kid standing is just really hard to put into words,” she said. “The support and the encouragement and the camaraderie of other people who have faced [cancer] is really special.”

This year, Sylvia stood and was honored as a cancer survivor. Then she and her family watched the participants finish the race, and undoubtedly celebrated the community that gathered to raise money so people like Sylvia can live.

Over 1,300 people participated in the race this year. Mike Walentiny of Lewiston won the 8K race. Kylie Meyer of Spring Valley, Minn. was the first female finisher.

Lewiston native Zane Nelson won the one-mile run. Avery Schultz of Victoria, Minn., was the first female to finish the one-mile.