Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Over the top snack shop

A unique design came to downtown Rochester in 1937.

By Lee Hilgendorf
December 20, 2022 06:30 AM
Hundreds of glass blocks and neon lighting decorated Donald Twentyman's new Snack Shop on First Avenue NW, directly across from the entrance of the Colonial Hospital.
In a world of concrete, steel and glass buildings dotted with the occasional flower planter, it’s hard to imagine the following scenario.

It’s the dawn of 1937, you’re opening a new snack shop in downtown Rochester. You want to make your new eatery stand out from the rest, but how?

If you’re Donald Twentyman, you hire the Ford-McNutt Glass Company to cover the front of your building at 14 First Avenue NW with hundreds of glass blocks. Behind the blocks, you install hundreds of feet of red neon lighting to produce a startling and attractive storefront.

When it was finished, it was believed to be the only glass block storefront west of New York. Twentyman invited you to correct him if he was wrong.

As unusual as the design was, it would not be the last time glass blocks and neon lights were used this way in downtown Rochester.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
