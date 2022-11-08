SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Pat Egan works to give new musicians a venue and stage

Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.

Pat Egan, a songwriter who hosts songwriters in the round at Treedome stands on the stage area at Treedome in downtown Rochester Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 08, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Pat Egan was about 14 years old when he started writing his own songs on guitar.

It would be more than four decades before any of his songs found a public platform. Various factors delayed his performance debut including college and asthma sensitivity to cigarette smoke. In recent years, Egan has donated his time to help other songwriters find an audience.

When Canvas and Chardonnay (now called Artheads Emporium), 317 S. Broadway Ave., hosted “Artheads Live,” a year of weekly live music concerts, Egan stepped up to run sound and even used his own personal equipment for the first few months of shows.

In 2020, Egan established “Songwriters in the Round,” a series of performances and talkbacks with songwriters at Gray Duck Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the series just as it was gathering momentum. Egan returned to the theater, but with movies and programming returning to the venue, he had to find a new home. The current series is being hosted at Treedome, 309 S. Broadway Ave.

When did you start playing your own songs in public?

I didn’t start playing out until about 12 years ago, whenever they removed smoking from bars. I started to go out and go to open mics where most songwriters start. I’m asthmatic and I could just not do the smoky venues. That really limited me, I couldn’t really play out.

How did it feel to make the leap from playing in your home to playing in public?

Nervous. I used to play in college when I had time. I was an engineering student, so that didn’t last. Community college, I could do that, I could do theater, music out, but once I hit university (at Western Michigan), that was over.

It was too much cracking the book and getting a job to pay for it.

I came here to IBM, it was the best opportunity out of college I had, that was 1981, so, a long time.

Why volunteer your time to help other musicians get a chance to play?

I really believe in having a strong music scene in Rochester. I used to run sound over at Canvas and Chardonnay for the same reason. I got paid, like a beer. Bringing new music into a smaller venue into this town, I think was really cool what they were trying to do. I wanted to help with that so I loaned them my PA system and later on helped them procure one.

Same thing with the open mics. Just support young artists, young people give them a shot to do something new, give them encouragement. I’m very much trying to support the music community. That’s kind of my motivation.

What would be a good way to give these young songwriters an outlet?

I think “Songwriters in the Round” is one of those things. You need a venue where people can play their own music. It’s restrictive, it’s only songwriting, it’s got to be your own stuff. It isn’t common, you play out at Forger (Brewery), you’re mixing in covers. Depending how many originals you have, maybe you get away with playing mostly originals. But most up and comers don't have three hours of original music.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota.

