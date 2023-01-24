Patrick Morreale: Becoming an adult is a 'guessing game'

Most of the trivial fears that accompany me as a growing teenage boy are things I will eventually look back on and see as insignificant. I wonder if my English essay has enough pizzazz. Does it have too much pizzazz? I don’t want it to have a quality that I like to call “jazz hands.”

One of my fears, however, is not so trivial -- it’s unavoidable. It’s becoming an adult. No matter how much I try to suppress the impending control it has had on me as I navigate high school, it never ceases.

For example, I scheduled an appointment at the dentist the other day. I smiled at the receptionist and planted my feet on the ground. I tried to make myself seem mature and “adult-like.” (That’s what adults do, right?) Soon questions about insurance were being asked of me, and I was crippled under the pressure of my grown-up facade. Being an adult is more significant and daunting than I first imagined.

Becoming an adult is more than just insurance talk, though. Although the thought of getting older does keep me up some nights, one lasting family tradition has eased my harsh feelings so much that I have channeled my anxieties into nervous excitement.

Every time my family and I go out to eat (which isn’t often because my mom’s signature beef and broccoli dish, among others, are staples in my family), my family doesn’t just pay the check. No, this isn’t an admission of my family’s willingness to dine and dash, but rather, before we pay the bill, my family partakes in a niche game self-titled “guess the check.”

There are a few simple rules to the game. No one can look at the total cost when the check is delivered to our table. It lays face down while we get a few minutes to mull over how much a double cheeseburger costs or how expensive that side of ranch was. One by one, we take turns guessing the check’s total, and the one closest to the number gets nothing but serious bragging rights.

I remember naively guessing five or 10 dollars when I was younger and my brother pointing and laughing at me. Now, as I get older, I get better and better at guessing, and I make sure to give him a loving (but hard) kick under the table when I beat him.

This game may seem like a gimmick, but it has shown me the pleasures of being an adult. Most of the time, the check’s total is a hit to the pocket, but the levity of our game distracts from its expense. So while adulting will come with fees and sacrifices -- like paying off college loans or finding the right dental insurance -- becoming an adult will open the door to many opportunities to experience with those I have met along the journey.

The game reminds me that the insignificant worries I have now and the more prominent life choices that await me do not have to be done formulaically and reluctantly. But instead, through a creative and positive approach, the trials of adulting will be no more than a game. “Guess the check” will forever serve as a lesson-learning baton that I will pass on to show that becoming an adult offers much more than the stress of a nine-to-five job.

Patrick Morreale is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .