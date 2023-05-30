99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Patrick Morreale: How we are all drawn to perfection

Patrick Morreale.png
Opinion by Patrick Morreale
Today at 10:00 AM

First, let’s set the record straight: perfection is impossible. Every bridge has a maximum weight it can hold before it crumbles under the daily flow of traffic. But for some reason, humans do anything to reach unachievable perfection. And yes, without perfectionism, I don’t think we would be where we are today, but we need to take some of the residual stress and plug it into other meaningful ventures.

As many others do, I often fall victim to the pressures of perfectionism. A project for school is missing something I can’t put my finger on, or a paper I wrote doesn’t read right. I labor over my work until it is spotless, and every time it is rarely worth the tired brain and strained eyes after the fact. I knew something had to change when I sacrificed sleep for a piece of paper that would eventually end up adrift in a landfill.

I decided to use ink pens instead of pink eraser pencils. This choice messed with my traditional ways of doing school but ended up being an antidote to “write” my wrongs. No longer could I erase the graphite scribbles of the pencil to leave my mistakes in the past and start anew. How do you learn from your mistakes if they are out of sight and mind?

So I forced myself to etch out my mistakes and move on to the following line, leaving them to peek out through their inky jail. A paper filled with dark black scars was painful to see at first, but eventually, it became a habit.

By revisiting my missteps as I moved down the page, I rewired my brain to accept that my hand and thought processes do not move with automatic accuracy. Not only did this affect the way I wrote my free response questions in class, but also my responses to the people around me.

The desire for flawlessness can often show itself in how we interact with people and the world. For instance, sometimes I wonder if what I say to a friend is a blunder and how they would think differently about me. But after conditioning myself to failure and being human, I learned to cross it out and start on the next line. Overthinking is synonymous with perfectionism, and even it is mistaken almost every time.

Crossing out and rewriting allows for even more thought and purpose because our mistakes are gracious enough to give us the time to figure them out. Oscar Wilde, a profound writer, is quoted as saying: “Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes.” Frequently we are quick to give negative names and labels to what we do wrong, but we fail to realize the experience that is “drawn” from every past fault or misconception.

Patrick Morreale is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .

