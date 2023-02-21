Patrick Morreale: The change of seasons can teach us about ourselves

Don't worry! It will all come back. The warm rays of gold that fill every pore of your face and the happy clouds that pogo and prance across the sky’s blank canvas will all be here. The leaves on their branches will turn a new leaf, and flowers will blossom like they did last year.

Although winter is a white sheet of sudden death, it gets a bad rap. It's not greedy. It waits its turn (most of the time) while autumn's crisp winds whip. And like clockwork, winter hands over its reins to spring’s rain (again, in a perfect world). Even if it feels like the snow and ice are not budging, you have to admit, winter eventually keeps its promise of leaving.

Memories that come with winter’s company shouldn't just be the slushy roads and gloomy grey sky that it brings. Winter provides the thrill of speeding down a ski hill, the communicative effort of constructing a snowman, and the pleasing aroma of hot chocolate brewing in the kitchen.

Like winter, we humans are imperfect and constantly changing, but everyone has a quality to trust. Waiting for a job or college to make their decision about you, paying off a mortgage, and wearing pokey braces all are challenges that lure us into the unknown. Yet seen from a new perspective, these tribulations allow us to have hopeful anticipation. The flowers and greenery that these struggles bear only are hidden under the time it takes for the snow to melt away.

Relationships take the most time and energy to thaw. They can be turbulent like the saggy grey winter clouds and sometimes unsalvageable. Relationships can be bonded with patience, like how spring’s showers hydrate the lost life that winter stole. Relationships sometimes need spring cleaning following winter hibernation, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

John C. Maxwell puts it like this: “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.” Winter and its shadow are inevitable, ice will freeze, and snow will fall. But choosing to take winter on from a different perspective and learn how to enjoy and understand its intricacies is optional. Fights and disjunction in relationships are assuredly to happen, but the fire that fuels them requires a constant stoking to experience growth. Spring, summer, fall, and winter are traditionally how the seasons are ordered. I petition winter should be brought to the front of the list because, without it, spring and the other seasons would not follow.

Patrick Morreale is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .