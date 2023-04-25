99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Patrick Morreale: Why we should live like dogs

We should all view every moment with the same energy, enthusiasm, and open-mindedness as our canine companions.

Patrick Morreale.png
Opinion by Patrick Morreale
Today at 10:00 AM

My family and I have a dog named Mickey. Although he is a different species, we often joke that he is uniquely human. We imagine he works a nine-to-five job chock full of meetings and paperwork and comes home to a relaxing treat in front of the TV.

Mickey's fluffy black fur was originally my idea to welcome into our home. When I brought up the idea to my family, it was like I had asked if we could build an extension in our home to house an elephant. After some convincing, we were on our way to pick him up. Then, I was unaware of how much he would teach me in my childhood.

My family and I leave home often. I go to school, and my parents go to their jobs and other day-to-day activities. Every day is uniquely different. But Mickey's response stays the same. Walking through the door, we are met with a berzerk yelping and howling. If you didn't know he was happy, you would think he was being pushed into the vet's arms.

Find more news important to you

Even if I go outside to get the mail, without fail, he will be an ecstatic ball of noise between my legs. He trusts that I will come home every time. The unconditional love that persistently awaits me beyond the door is nourishing and fulfilling. It makes me stop to think about how I can love better.

Every day is tainted with the uncertainty of failure and success. We interact with people with language that can be construed in various ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs, on the other hand, have one syllable to speak with. I find it fascinating that they always eat the same food and are happy time after time because it fills their stomach. The simplicity of their expression and experience is beautiful because it leaves all ambiguity behind. When a dog loves you, you know because they cannot veil motives or preconceptions. A dog does not know what you buy or what missteps you have taken in the past; they know that you will come back to them in the present and maybe get a chicken-coated treat.

According to a National Geographic study, dogs have a two-minute fleeting memory. Each event in their life is filtered through their brain and is gone. It cannot be uncovered again to be picked apart and thought about how it should've gone differently. Every moment is new and exciting.

We should all view every moment with the same energy, enthusiasm, and open-mindedness as our canine companions. Consistency with what we do and how we interact with our friends, bushy-tailed or not, is effective in strengthening those relationships and easing constant overthinking. So don't have an afterthought when you have an extra treat or stop to "smell" things out of curiosity.

Patrick Morreale is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .

What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Mississippi River floods Aitkin County
April 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Miss America wants swimsuit competition dropped
April 24, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Northern Lights
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 23, 2023 11:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Tacos and softball: Pine Island mother, daughter duo Kim and Cheyenne Jones soaking up last spring together
April 24, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Red Wing map.png
Local
Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
April 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Former Post Bulletin
Business
Hotel group paid $12.5 million for former Post Bulletin parcel in downtown Rochester
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
New Bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co.
Arts and Entertainment
Form meets function in artist, builder collaboration for new Little Thistle bar top
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed