Patrick Morreale: Why we should live like dogs

My family and I have a dog named Mickey. Although he is a different species, we often joke that he is uniquely human. We imagine he works a nine-to-five job chock full of meetings and paperwork and comes home to a relaxing treat in front of the TV.

Mickey's fluffy black fur was originally my idea to welcome into our home. When I brought up the idea to my family, it was like I had asked if we could build an extension in our home to house an elephant. After some convincing, we were on our way to pick him up. Then, I was unaware of how much he would teach me in my childhood.

My family and I leave home often. I go to school, and my parents go to their jobs and other day-to-day activities. Every day is uniquely different. But Mickey's response stays the same. Walking through the door, we are met with a berzerk yelping and howling. If you didn't know he was happy, you would think he was being pushed into the vet's arms.

Even if I go outside to get the mail, without fail, he will be an ecstatic ball of noise between my legs. He trusts that I will come home every time. The unconditional love that persistently awaits me beyond the door is nourishing and fulfilling. It makes me stop to think about how I can love better.

Every day is tainted with the uncertainty of failure and success. We interact with people with language that can be construed in various ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs, on the other hand, have one syllable to speak with. I find it fascinating that they always eat the same food and are happy time after time because it fills their stomach. The simplicity of their expression and experience is beautiful because it leaves all ambiguity behind. When a dog loves you, you know because they cannot veil motives or preconceptions. A dog does not know what you buy or what missteps you have taken in the past; they know that you will come back to them in the present and maybe get a chicken-coated treat.

According to a National Geographic study, dogs have a two-minute fleeting memory. Each event in their life is filtered through their brain and is gone. It cannot be uncovered again to be picked apart and thought about how it should've gone differently. Every moment is new and exciting.

We should all view every moment with the same energy, enthusiasm, and open-mindedness as our canine companions. Consistency with what we do and how we interact with our friends, bushy-tailed or not, is effective in strengthening those relationships and easing constant overthinking. So don't have an afterthought when you have an extra treat or stop to "smell" things out of curiosity.

Patrick Morreale is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .