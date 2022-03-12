Phone-y stats make Dad feel a bit smarter

The conversation began the way it always does when Steven comes home from college – How are classes going? Are you getting enough sleep? Do you need a few bucks? – and I eventually got to the “Ask Steven About …” list: “Can you check something on my phone?”

“Sure,” he said. “What’s up?”

“Well, there’s this thing that shows how much I use my phone,” I said, thumbing my way to the correct screen, “and it’s not working right.”

“Let’s take a look.”

I handed him the phone, feeling vaguely uneasy about it. I mean, I’d trust him with my life. But this was my phone …

He tapped the screen a couple of times and handed the phone back.

“It’s working fine.”

“I don’t think so,” I said. “See? Right here … it says I’ve used my phone an average of 7 hours 22 minutes a day this week.”

“Uh-huh.”

“That can’t be right. Maybe a TOTAL of 7 hours 22 minutes since the first of the month, but not every day!”

“Your phone says 7 hours 22 minutes a day is actually down 14 percent from last week,” he pointed out. “How much time do you THINK you spend on your phone every day?”

“I don’t know. Maybe … 45 minutes?”

I recognized his “Wanna bet?” smile.

“I’m going to text you something,” he said, pulling out his own phone. His thumbs flew over the screen and my phone dinged with an incoming message.

“It’s a pretty interesting study,” he explained. “It says we use our phones an average of about five-and-a-half hours a day, and people your age spend almost as much time on the phone as people my age.”

I didn’t even own a cellphone until I retired, and one of the first questions on my “Ask Steven About …” list was “How do I turn it on?”

“That’s not possible!”

“That’s what the study said. It also said we check our phones something like 60 times a day.”

“A DAY?! That’s sick!”

He took my phone and searched for the right screen, then held it out so I could see it: “You had 73 pick-ups yesterday.” I might be technologically challenged, but he didn’t have to explain what a pick-up was.

“And it says your first pick-up was at 2:17 in the morning.”

2:17? Oh, right. “I got up to go to the bathroom,” I said. “And I checked my phone before I went back to bed.”

“See?” he asked. “Between texting and e-mail and surfing the Web and reading the news and going to the bathroom, it adds up pretty quickly.”

“I do read a lot of books on my phone …” I explained.

“Yup.”

“And I’ve been watching the ‘Sharknado’ movies …”

He rolled his eyes, so I decided I wouldn’t tell him about playing “Angry Birds”, reading old Erma Bombeck columns and watching AC/DC concerts.

“Do you ever use it as a phone?” he asked. “Like, to talk to someone?”

Interesting. That’s one thing I rarely do.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about the time,” he said, the voice of experience. “And don’t think of it as a phone; think of it as a connection to the rest of the world.”

Hmmmm. Somehow, that eased the guilt I felt for spending 7 hours and 22 minutes on my … connection. On average. Every day.

And it explains why my thumbs are always sore.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.