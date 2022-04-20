SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Photos: A traditional Ramadan Iftar, or fast-breaking meal and community discussion

An iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan, was held with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.

Ramadan Iftar
Muna Mohamed, of Rochester, center, talks with Shona Snater of Preston, during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
April 19, 2022 10:25 PM
Ramadan Iftar
Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition speaks during a presentation before iftar, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Speakers present about childcare, education, and housing issues within the Rochester community prior to an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Community members share experiences with each other during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Hadley Matzek, 10, of Stewartville, talks with Rahmo Mohamed about Ramadan traditions during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Rochester School Resource Officer Brian Smith talks with current and former Mayo High School students during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Abdallah Odeh, receits a prayer during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
People pray during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
People pray during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Abdullahi Cisman, a senior at Mayo High School, leads a prayer during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Food is distributed during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Samosas, Mandazi, Bajiya, and dates are distributed during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Natalia Benjamin, center, speaks with students and community members during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ramadan Iftar
Food is handed out during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

