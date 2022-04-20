Photos: A traditional Ramadan Iftar, or fast-breaking meal and community discussion An iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan, was held with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.