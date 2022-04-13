SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Photos: Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus comes to Rochester

The Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus was held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
April 13, 2022 06:13 PM
Share
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Amelia Kamp, 7, left, and her best friend Tempriss Hastings, 7, watch during the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus, celebrating Amelia's birthday, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
22-month-old Jack Amundson of Rochester, plays before the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Families watch during the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
A dog performs during the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Ava Augeson, 6, of Rochester, gets her face painted by Kyli Ojeda during the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
Performers put on the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus
People observe during the Carden International Circus' Spectacular Circus on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: St. Olaf band will now include women
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 13, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Community
Photos: Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders handed out 300 hams during Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
April 12, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
091521-TEEN-COLUMNIST-05574.jpg
Community
Anna Brennan: Family, career, and social media success: the ultimate juggling act.
We live in a digitally connected culture, so for local side-gig expert LaChelle Wieme, this means embracing online business and a global community, all while finding balance and staying on track with her well-being.
April 12, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Anna Brennan
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07349.jpg
Community
Lydie Lake: Exploring the archives of a beloved Rochester building
In a recent attempt at being an investigative journalist, I found myself going back in time with the resources at Olmsted County’s Historical Center.
April 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydie Lake