Photos: Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist lead Good Friday Procession of the Cross through Rochester

Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gathered for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, through downtown Rochester.
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
A young child eats a lollipop as Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, speaks at the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Sebastian Modarelli, Director of Music & Liturgy at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, leads a song during the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
