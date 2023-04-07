50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Community

Photos: Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist lead Good Friday Procession of the Cross through Rochester

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 6:38 PM

Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gathered for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, through downtown Rochester.

Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
A young child eats a lollipop as Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, speaks at the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Sebastian Modarelli, Director of Music & Liturgy at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, leads a song during the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Sebastian Modarelli, Director of Music & Liturgy at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, leads a song during the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Father Jerry Mahon, rector of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist leads as members process through the streets of downtown Rochester for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Good Friday
Members of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gather for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
