Photos: Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist lead Good Friday Procession of the Cross through Rochester

Members of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist gathered for the annual Good Friday Procession of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023, through downtown Rochester.

