SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PHOTOS: Fall Fling at the Waters on Mayowood on Oct. 20, 2022

Residents at the senior living community celebrated fall with music, bonfires and tasty treats on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.

Fall Fling Dancing.JPG
While listening to Ageless Music, residents Tom Kyllo, left, and Phyllis Loker, right, dance at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Loker loves to participate in fun activities, including blowing bubbles every morning in honor of a family member.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 20, 2022 05:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With perfect fall temperatures, residents at The Waters on Mayowood ended the season with bonfires, music, snacks and warm drinks at their Fall Fling event on Thursday.

The friends enjoyed gathering and being outside together, a theme that emerged in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fall Fling festivities of course featured pumpkins and candy corn, which residents could guess the weight and amount of for a contest. While one resident said, "I've never been lucky" while sharing her guess, resident Cindy Burt encouraged all attendees to add their guesses.

Also Read
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Owatonna man charged after decades old sexual assault accusations emerge
Cruz Corona, 57, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.
October 20, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Local
Photos: Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Oct. 20, 2022
Children and their families participated in various activities at Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

"I love to volunteer," Burt said. She moved into The Waters three years ago and considers herself a people person.

As residents gathered around the bonfires, The Waters' active life manager Marni Harris pulled people up to dance to songs such as "Sweet Caroline." Resident Phyllis Loker brings her smile and laugh to the fun activities, including blowing bubbles each morning. The bubbles honor a family member who passed away.

"I feel young again," Loker said with a smile about blowing bubbles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fall Fling Friends.JPG
Betty and Merle Peterson chat with one of their friends, JoAnn Johnson, at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The Fall Fling is an annual tradition started in 2020 to gather residents outdoors for a last fall activity before winter arrives.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Fall Fling Pretzel.JPG
Resident Pauline Krieter enjoys a pretzel at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Fall Fling Snacks.JPG
Residents enjoy snacks and warm drinks at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Fall Fling Delivery.JPG
Allison Lowrey, left, delivers snacks to residents at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Fall Fling Dancing 2.JPG
Marni Harris, The Waters on Mayowood Active Life Manager, dances with a resident during their Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Fall Fling Bonfire.JPG
Residents gathered for a fun afternoon complete with bonfires, snacks, warm drinks and music at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTSPHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
20221019_125806.jpg
Business
Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs
Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp a 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW in Rochester. That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store.
October 20, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Local
Houston's International Owl Center holding online auction this weekend
Items up for bid include children's owl art, a quilt, cookies and the opportunity to help band young Great Horned Owls.
October 20, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
043021-arbor-day-tree-5945.jpg
Local
Olmsted County tree sale available online
The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District recommends the trees and shrubs for homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitats. Tree descriptions are available at olmstedswcd.org.
October 20, 2022 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mississippi River Winona.JPG
Local
Mississippi River water levels slow the 'transportation puzzle'
As barges transport goods like soybeans, corn, fertilizer and metals regularly between Minneapolis and New Orleans, the previously stalled barges in the lower Mississippi River force “a time delay issue” while barges are towed and portions are dredged.
October 20, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell