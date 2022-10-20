PHOTOS: Fall Fling at the Waters on Mayowood on Oct. 20, 2022

ROCHESTER — With perfect fall temperatures, residents at The Waters on Mayowood ended the season with bonfires, music, snacks and warm drinks at their Fall Fling event on Thursday.

The friends enjoyed gathering and being outside together, a theme that emerged in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fall Fling festivities of course featured pumpkins and candy corn, which residents could guess the weight and amount of for a contest. While one resident said, "I've never been lucky" while sharing her guess, resident Cindy Burt encouraged all attendees to add their guesses.

"I love to volunteer," Burt said. She moved into The Waters three years ago and considers herself a people person.

As residents gathered around the bonfires, The Waters' active life manager Marni Harris pulled people up to dance to songs such as "Sweet Caroline." Resident Phyllis Loker brings her smile and laugh to the fun activities, including blowing bubbles each morning. The bubbles honor a family member who passed away.

"I feel young again," Loker said with a smile about blowing bubbles.

Betty and Merle Peterson chat with one of their friends, JoAnn Johnson, at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The Fall Fling is an annual tradition started in 2020 to gather residents outdoors for a last fall activity before winter arrives. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Resident Pauline Krieter enjoys a pretzel at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Residents enjoy snacks and warm drinks at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Allison Lowrey, left, delivers snacks to residents at The Waters on Mayowood Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Marni Harris, The Waters on Mayowood Active Life Manager, dances with a resident during their Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin