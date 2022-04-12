Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Photos: Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays

Hy-Vee employees and local first responders handed out 300 hams during Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester

Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee District Store Director Chad Launderville hands out a ham alongside other Hy-Vee employees and local first responders during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
April 12, 2022 04:57 PM
Share
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson bags up hams alongside Hy-Vee employees and local first responders during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders hand out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders unload the truck before handing out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders unload the truck before handing out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders hand out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Minnesota State Trooper Nic Swanson hands out hams alongisde Hy-Vee employees and other first responders during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders hand out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders unload the truck while handing out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders hand out 300 hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson hands out hams during the Hy-Vee’s Annual Hams for the Holidays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
What to read next
091521-TEEN-COLUMNIST-05574.jpg
Community
Anna Brennan: Family, career, and social media success: the ultimate juggling act.
We live in a digitally connected culture, so for local side-gig expert LaChelle Wieme, this means embracing online business and a global community, all while finding balance and staying on track with her well-being.
April 12, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Anna Brennan
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07349.jpg
Community
Lydie Lake: Exploring the archives of a beloved Rochester building
In a recent attempt at being an investigative journalist, I found myself going back in time with the resources at Olmsted County’s Historical Center.
April 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydie Lake
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Why 'crash' and not 'accident?'
Question: I’ve noticed you use the word “crash” and not the word “accident” when talking about incidents while on the radio. T.V. and the newspaper. Why is that?
April 12, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Robin bird sitting on a branch
Northland Outdoors
Something's in the air as spring begins -- P.U.!
The call came in the afternoon while I was still working. My husband was on the line.
April 12, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Gerken