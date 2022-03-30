Photos: Rochester Grizzlies celebrates their Fraser Cup title with the community
A public skate was held in celebration of the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Question: With spring being here and the melting snow, can you talk about what a person should do when coming across water on roads?
The Rochester Figure Skating show has been a part of my life since before I ever set foot on an ice rink. It’s also been a part of Rochester’s life for longer than you might think. The first indoor ice rink in southern Minnesota was built in Rochester in 1938, as part of the Auditorium (now known as the Mayo Civic Center), funded by the famous Mayo brothers themselves. It was small, at 88 feet by 145 feet, but it was the only operating indoor ice rink in our area until 1968.