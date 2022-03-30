Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
SUBSCRIBE NOW 99¢ for 1 month of news!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Photos: Rochester Grizzlies celebrates their Fraser Cup title with the community

A public skate was held in celebration of the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Rochester Grizzlies
Danielle McLean and her son Ezekiel McLean greet Rochester Grizzlies' Kade Shea through the glass during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 30, 2022 06:38 PM
Share
Rochester Grizzlies
Rochester Grizzlies' Kade Shea (12) hands off his hockey stick to Trip Miller, 3, during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Trip Miller, 3, skates during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Rochester Grizzlies' Kaden Spaniol (29) plays hockey with Caleb Viers, 7, of Rochester, during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Kids skate during a public celebration of the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Kids skate during a public celebration of the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Kids skate during a public celebration of the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Wyatt Johnson, 9, interacts with Boomer during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Grizzlies
Danielle McLean and her son Ezekiel McLean greet Rochester Grizzlies' Kade Shea through the glass during a public skate to celebrate the Rochester Grizzlies Fraser Cup title on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER GRIZZLIESROCHESTER
What to read next
Rain in Downtown Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
March 30, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Trial of Timothy McVeigh to start
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Turn around, don't drown
Question: With spring being here and the melting snow, can you talk about what a person should do when coming across water on roads?
March 29, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07345.jpg
Community
Amelia Vrieze: Ice show has made many lasting memories
The Rochester Figure Skating show has been a part of my life since before I ever set foot on an ice rink. It’s also been a part of Rochester’s life for longer than you might think. The first indoor ice rink in southern Minnesota was built in Rochester in 1938, as part of the Auditorium (now known as the Mayo Civic Center), funded by the famous Mayo brothers themselves. It was small, at 88 feet by 145 feet, but it was the only operating indoor ice rink in our area until 1968.
March 29, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Amelia Vrieze