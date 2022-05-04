Photos: Rochester students take part in a bike ride on National Bike to School Day
Students took part in an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
