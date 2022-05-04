SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Community

Photos: Rochester students take part in a bike ride on National Bike to School Day

Students took part in an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 04, 2022 05:22 PM
National Bike to School Day
Miguel Valdez, Rochester Community Bike Club coordinator points out some bike options to Na'Riyah Edmondson, 12, before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club. "We are trying to promote cycling to the kids as a form of transportation, as well as a form of exercise. When you're riding a bike there's quite a bit more independence than just walking around," Rochester Patrol Officer James Marsolek said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
John Adams student Christian Mealy, 12, shakes hands with Rochester Patrol Officer James Marsolek before picking out a bike at an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at John Adams middle school in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Kids ride on their new-to-them bikes before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at John Adams middle school in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Kayden Atak, left, Christian Mealy, and Austin Danielson, all 12, check out their new-to-them bikes before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Rochester Police Officer James Ratelle helps Jomanah Sharif, 11, fasten her helmet before an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at John Adams middle school in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Kayden Atak, left, Christian Mealy, and Austin Danielson, all 12, talk with Rochester Patrol Officer James Marsolek before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Miguel Valdez, Rochester Community Bike Club coordinator, talks with a student before an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Students line up on their new-to-them bikes they earned before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Students line up on their new-to-them bikes they earned before taking an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Students take part in an after-school bike ride led by Rochester Police Officer James Ratelle leaving from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Students take part in an after-school bike ride leaving from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Students take part in an after-school bike ride leaving from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

