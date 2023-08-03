Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Thursday, August 3
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
By
Daniel Jacobi II
and
Joe Ahlquist
Today at 2:55 PM
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
Lacey Reuter, 9, left, and Emini Pranger, 9, right, build a castle out of wooden blocks during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Emmitt, 6, watches his golf ball roll toward the hole during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Emini Pranger, 9, left, watches as Lacey Reuter, 9, right, takes the top off of their castle to start a new one during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By
Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.
Instagram
