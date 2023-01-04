99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Slice of Life January 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 03, 2023 08:03 PM
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.

Weather
Sleet begins to fall on a window as the Plummer Building and Kahler Grand Hotel sign stand illuminated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A pedestrian crosses 2nd Street southwest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
