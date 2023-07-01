Photos: Slice of Life July 2023

View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
Jason Urban, right, of St. Charles, reels in his catch as his son Tanner, 14, left, struggles to pry the hook out of his own recent catch as they fish along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Tanner Urban, 14, of St. Charles, attempts to pry his hook out of his most recent catch along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Nick Ness, left, and Darian Leddy, right, both of Rochester, kayak on Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Two canoeists celebrate after successfully making their way out onto Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Jason Urban, left, of St. Charles, watches his son Tanner, 14, right, hook a new worm as they fish along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Two canoeists paddle on Chester Woods Lake with a dog Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.