Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Photos: Slice of Life July 2023

By Daniel Jacobi II and Joe Ahlquist
Today at 2:58 PM

View "slice of life" photos from around the area.

070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Jason Urban, right, of St. Charles, reels in his catch as his son Tanner, 14, left, struggles to pry the hook out of his own recent catch as they fish along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Tanner Urban, 14, of St. Charles, attempts to pry his hook out of his most recent catch along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Nick Ness, left, and Darian Leddy, right, both of Rochester, kayak on Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Tanner Urban, 14, of St. Charles, attempts to pry his hook out of his most recent catch along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Two canoeists celebrate after successfully making their way out onto Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Jason Urban, left, of St. Charles, watches his son Tanner, 14, right, hook a new worm as they fish along the shoreline of Chester Woods Lake Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Slice of Life-Chester Woods
Two canoeists paddle on Chester Woods Lake with a dog Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023, in Chester Woods Park near Eyota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Roger Peterson named the new Rochester Police Chief
July 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
063023-Slice of Life
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Gagne vs. Robinson heavyweight wrestling match
June 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062323-The Gables
Health
The Gables marks its 40th year serving women battling addiction, mental health issues
July 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
062223-Mayo Fireside Chat
Members Only
Health
Modified measles helped Stacy Erholtz beat cancer. Ten years later, she returned to Rochester to celebrate
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Former Teacher - Bri Solie
Members Only
Local
A breaking point: A look at the reasons why some Rochester-area teachers have left education
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
061523-Honkers BP
Sports
Splash down: Honkers' Petey Craska talks massive 'pool shot' into Riverwalk apartment complex
July 01, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten