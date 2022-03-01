Photos: Slice of Life March 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
Kids are tough on clothes. When I was a young boy it seems that torn sleeves, grass stains and dangling buttons were part of the "final report to home headquarters," every day.
There’s another one: a full page with a single sentence, in italics: “This page intentionally left blank.”
Some of the most popular, wealthy, and influential people in the world have made their entire fortune off of posting pictures of themselves on social media, but there is more to it than we think.
Columnist Steve Lange says his team-building exercise fell flat with one person.