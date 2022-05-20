SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Slice of Life May 2022

View "slice of life" photos from around the area.

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe AhlquistTraci Westcott
May 19, 2022 07:46 PM
051922-ROCHESTER-9218.jpg
A neighbor looks on from the window as Sidney Nauman, 9, and Cash Collins, 9, play soccer and Isla Nauman, 8, plays on a tree swing during a break in the rain on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
051922-ROCHESTER-9961.jpg
The sun makes an appearance along 8th Street SE after storms rolled through on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
051922-ROCHESTER-9081.jpg
Isla Nauman, 8, of Rochester, plays on a tree swing during the break in the rain on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
051922-ROCHESTER-9975.jpg
The sunset reflects on stormy clouds on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
051922-ROCHESTER-9100.jpg
Isla Nauman, 8, of Rochester, plays on a tree swing as Cash Collins, 9, and Sidney Nauman, 9, play soccer during a break in the rain on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
051922-ROCHESTER-9213.jpg
Sidney Nauman, 9, and Cash Collins, 9, play soccer as Isla Nauman, 8, plays on a tree swing during a break in the rain on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Storms in Rochester
A storm rolls through on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Storms in Rochester
A storm rolls through on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Storms in Rochester
A storm rolls through on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
