Community
Photos: Slice of Life September 2022

View "slice of life" photos from around the area.

Cascade Lake Park
Crews work at the future site of an amphitheater and pavilion at Cascade Lake Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe AhlquistTraci Westcott
September 01, 2022 03:36 PM
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
