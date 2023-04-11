Photos: Spring has sprung, 'Spring Fling' held at Oxbow Park

Families gathered for a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Lincoln Johnson, 2, of Kasson, plays with a giant checkers set during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron. “We just wanted to say thank you to the community for always thinking of us, so we wanted to invite them out and have some fun out here,” Taylor Ness, Local Store Marketer for Texas Roadhouse said.
Ryker Wellner, 16, left, tosses a bag with alongside friend Jackson Schnell, 16, during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Rochester Community and Technical College mascot “Sting” greets children during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
A “Spring Fling” community event was hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Siblings Rachel Tarbell, 8, and Henry, 6, participate in the three-legged race during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
An Easter egg hunt starts during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Jaylyn Webb, 6, grabs eggs during an Easter egg hunt at a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Lincoln Johnson, 2, of Kasson, shows his bag of Easter eggs to Rochester Community and Technical College mascot “Sting” after the Easter egg hunt during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Jackson Schnell, 16, left foreground, bats down a shot from Blake Hemker, 17, while playing corn hole with friend Aydan Koch, 17, during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Kids participate in the three-legged race during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
