Community

Photos: Spring has sprung, 'Spring Fling' held at Oxbow Park

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:39 PM

Families gathered for a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.

Spring Fling
Lincoln Johnson, 2, of Kasson, plays with a giant checkers set during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron. “We just wanted to say thank you to the community for always thinking of us, so we wanted to invite them out and have some fun out here,” Taylor Ness, Local Store Marketer for Texas Roadhouse said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Ryker Wellner, 16, left, tosses a bag with alongside friend Jackson Schnell, 16, during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Rochester Community and Technical College mascot “Sting” greets children during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
A “Spring Fling” community event was hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Siblings Rachel Tarbell, 8, and Henry, 6, participate in the three-legged race during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
An Easter egg hunt starts during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Jaylyn Webb, 6, grabs eggs during an Easter egg hunt at a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Lincoln Johnson, 2, of Kasson, shows his bag of Easter eggs to Rochester Community and Technical College mascot “Sting” after the Easter egg hunt during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Jackson Schnell, 16, left foreground, bats down a shot from Blake Hemker, 17, while playing corn hole with friend Aydan Koch, 17, during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Fling
Kids participate in the three-legged race during a “Spring Fling” community event hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oxbow Park in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
