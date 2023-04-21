Photos: Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé on April 20, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé was held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.