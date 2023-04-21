Photos: Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé on April 20, 2023

The Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé was held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Model Valerie McCarty walks the runway in a “The Little Mermaid” inspired outfit designed by Sue Hanson and Kelly Babcock during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Model Laurel Podulke-Smith walks the runway in a “Little Shop of Horrors” inspired outfit designed by Jessalyn Finch during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Wire, insulation foam, flooring, vents and landscape edging make up Model Laurel Podulke-Smith’s “Little Shop of Horrors” inspired outfit designed by Jessalyn Finch during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Attendees watch as Model Laurel Podulke-Smith walks the runway in a “Little Shop of Horrors” inspired outfit designed by Jessalyn Finch during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Models Hailey Blissenbach and Addi Lang walk the runway in “Wicked” inspired outfits designed by Karen Vangness Allen, Krista Weisz and Amber Berry during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Model Melissa Lonzo Green walks the runway in a “Into the Woods” inspired outfit designed by Jenny Tupper and Sarah Turner during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Attendees watch during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Models Kymber and Taylor Bestor walk the runway in “Phantom of the Opera” inspired outfits designed by Whitney West, Kayla Piltz, Crystal Landherr and Dacia Bestor during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The event raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.
Model Breana Cifuentes walks the runway in a “Waitress” inspired outfit designed by Cifuentes and Mallory Rustad during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Tacks, nails, wood veneer, carpet padding and galvanized wire make up a dress designed by Breana Cifuentes and Mallory Rustad during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Model Rageena Roemer walks the runway in a “Moulin Rouge” inspired outfit designed by Becky Holmen, Ami Olson and Val Rabe during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Model Emily Taylor walks the runway in a “Beauty and the Beast” inspired outfit during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The dress was designed by Taylor, Peggy Buehler, Katie Reinhart, Ann Backus, Kate Ruiter, Sharon Thompson, Melany Bjorkman, Darcy Riese and Connie Boyd.
Model Natalia Whaley walks the runway in an outfit inspired by “Six” during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The outfit was designed by Whaley, Jen Clark, Sydney Ellefson, Jessica Koepp, Jennifer Mitchell, and Zoey Jantsan.
Models Leila Curry and Sam Robinsonwalk the runway in outfits inspired by “The Music Man” during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Their outfits were designed by Jessica Curry and Michelle Vogl.
Model Jade Boser walks the runway in a “Mame” inspired outfit during the Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé to raise funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The outfit was designed by Boser, Katie Darval, Kailee Klevan and Chantell Canfield.
