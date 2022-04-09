Pickup hoops game is a reminder to stay in my lane

“This is kind of short notice,” my friend Greg said when he called that afternoon, “but a couple of the guys can’t make our men’s league game tonight. You up for some hoops?”

Greg was part of a group that gathered in my driveway once or twice a month for an afternoon of basketball. It usually involved a game of HORSE while burgers cooked on the grill, and it never involved running.

Running, we’d decided, was too much work and posed a spillage threat to our beverages.

“Man, it’s been a long time since I’ve played any real basketball,” I said.

“It’s just a friendly game,” he said. “Nothing too serious. And you probably know most of the guys.” He named a doctor, two businessmen, a corporate guy, a member of the clergy, a teacher, an auto mechanic and a couple others I knew.

“Pretty good group,” I said.

Friendly game. Nothing too serious.

“Yeah … I’ll see you at the gym.”

I walked in wearing a red, white and blue headband I bought after seeing Meadowlark Lemon wearing one during a Globetrotters game on “Wide World Of Sports”.

One of the guys called me “Meadowlark,” and everyone laughed.

I discreetly slipped the headband into my duffle bag.

We spent 15 minutes on a warm-up shoot-around and I flashed back to my high school basketball days: the squeak of sneakers on the gym floor and the buzz of the lights overhead. Silently pleading “Don’t throw it to me.” The coach yelling “Wake up, Conradt!”

“Hey, Dan,” someone said, pulling me out of my reverie. “You’re with us.”

The guys had been divided into teams, and I was going to be the wildcard: at 6-foot-2, I had … potential.

It was show time. And the show, I quickly discovered, was a little more serious than I’d expected.

The corporate guy threw down a pretty good dunk, the clergyman had sharp elbows and wasn’t afraid to use them. The teacher had the sneaky-quick hands of a pickpocket, and the mechanic didn’t miss a single shot.

And there was running. A LOT of running.

I spent much of the night clutching my knees and trying to gulp deep breaths from a space that suddenly seemed very short of oxygen. My lungs burned like I’d inhaled a Caroline Reaper, and my legs couldn’t decide between “rubbery” and “stiff as a board”; if I felt this bad mid-game, I could only imagine how bad I’d feel in the morning.

I decided to make a Ben-Gay stop on the way home.

We turned the gym over to the next group of guys 45 minutes later.

At least I think it was 45 minutes. It might have been a month.

By my count I made one of the seven shots I took, got two rebounds and traveled more than Rick Steves.

“You play ball in school?” the doctor asked as we left the gym.

“Not much,” I said truthfully. My answer didn’t seem to surprise him.

“Well, hope you can play with us again sometime,” he said.

Only if the next game is in my driveway, I thought. I’ll even spot you an H.

And I might wear my headband.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.