Planning city parks is more than deciding where the playground goes for Jeff Fleece

ROCHESTER — Increased park activity is a sign of warming weather, but for Rochester Park Planner Jeff Feece, it’s also a sign that his work is appreciated.

Feece took on the role approximately four years ago, following a career that included working for land development and landscape architectural firms.

When the opportunity to work for the city of Rochester appeared, he said the timing was right and it offered new challenges.

“It was also something new, and I’ve always enjoyed learning new things in a new way.” he said of his first government job.

As the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department continues to grow the number of city parks and redesign existing park spaces, Feece agreed to sit down and talk about some of those challenges and how he approaches the job. Here’s some of what he had to say:

How do you define your role?

It’s a lot of different hats, a lot of project management. … Also, even before a project becomes a project, there is a lot of thought that goes into what kind of parks and what kind of facilities need to go into parks, as well as where those parks need to be.

I also work with developers on determining where we need a future park. … We typically want our neighborhood parks to be within a half or quarter mile for residents.

I work from that level down to deciding whether we need to renovate a playground. … It’s a variety of scales. That’s kind of one of the things I like about it. It’s an opportunity to look at the big picture but also have an impact on what people are actually seeing everyday and using.

What’s one thing people should know about park planning?

We are trying to look at the broader picture. … Just in parks in general, we are trying to make the best decisions for the greater good of the community as much as possible.

The scope of what we look at and the decisions we make are not as simplified as people make them out to be.

What have you found to be the job’s biggest challenge?

You can’t please everybody. I think that’s probably the case in any type of government job. As much as you want to — and we do community engagement to try to get people involved in the processes in one way or another — you can’t make everybody happy. So, you do what you can to make the most people happy.

How much does community input affect final design for a public park?

It weighs quite a bit in the design. We are constantly being pushed to do more engagement and doing it better, which is good. We should be doing more of that … but if we have five basketball courts in a part of the city and someone comes and says they want another basketball court there, it’s just not feasible. It doesn’t make sense, because we have to look at the whole system together.

That’s where we have to try to explain the situation.

What happens when requests from community members conflict?

Soldiers Field (Park) is a great example of competing interests, because there are so many different people who use the park. I kind of feel like we receive the input, and we generally know whose desire is for what and where they are coming from.

I feel it is then our job as professionals to filter through that, filter through all the information. It’s not just the (parks) system plan, but it’s community feedback and knowing the context.

Residents aren’t necessarily thinking about the context. They are thinking about how it affect them and their specific viewpoint, which is important but doesn’t always take in the broader perspective. I feel that it is our role to make the best decision we can.

Speaking of Soldiers Field Park, the city hired consultants on that project. Why is the outside help needed?

It’s just time and resources, with time being the most limiting factor. After the referendum in 2020, we have more money to do work with the same amount of staff, so that’s were we need help to get this actually done.

We do that really to keep a lean operation here without adding staff. It allows us to be the coordinators and administrators who keep things moving forward.

It’s also a different perspective and more expertise. A lot of the time we tend to be generalists, and there are things these people know that I don’t.

What is one thing you believe every park needs?

I think it needs trees and a nice open area with turf. At its most basic, it’s a place for people to get out and experience fresh air. Beyond that, I think you can go in different directions.

A playground would probably be next. Then you can get into various other different facilities.

We kind of gain in complexity as we go to that community park, which typically has a parking lot and has some facilities that people would have to drive to, like a ball field or a hockey rink.

What is the most common request for inclusion in a park?

One is pickleball. Anytime there is a decision about a sports surface like that, whether it’s basketball or tennis, pickleball is one of the biggest lobbying groups that we hear from.

Then, aquatics is an ongoing discussion on how that will play out and what we need or don’t need. I would say those are the top two.

From left, Kathy Kleist, Dode Amundson, Joe Ziegler and Scott Hargesheimer, all of Rochester, keep their on the ball as it nears the line during a game of pickleball on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Cook Park in Rochester. The temperature in Rochester on Wednesday broke the 60-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you see as the new emerging trends in other communities?

A good example is in playgrounds. You are seeing ninja courses that go away from the traditional playground. I think it’s great to have something in the community along those lines, but not everywhere in every park.

When I go and talk to people, they want slides and they want swings, and these ninja courses don’t have those types of elements. The new trends don’t always fit everywhere.

Does the same go for splash pads?

I think they do make a lot of sense, as far as a trend goes. They offer the ability for people to have some aquatics exposure without having to build a full swimming pool and everything that goes along with that.

Again, it doesn’t take the place of a swimming pool, but it’s part of a broader system of aquatics.

What do you see as the next project to get community-wide attention?

We haven’t had the time to focus on that, but we do have dollars that are allocated for Silver Lake to do the improvements. I would say that’s the next one that is going to grab the community’s attention.

The skate park expansion will be part of that, along with some sort of aquatic element. Right now, the council has only budgeted for some sort of splash pad. If the community wants a pool there, that will be part of the discussion with council.