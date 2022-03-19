Pond Skip returns to Welch Village

WELCH – Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at the Welch Village Ski and Snowboard Area in Goodhue County on Saturday, March 19, 2022, for the annual pond skip event.

Like many other events, the pond skip has been canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.

Welch Village describes the event as “the biggest and best ski area pond skip in the Midwest.” It’s hard to argue with that description.

There wasn’t a spot open for spectators around the fencing. Kids sat up on family members’ shoulders to watch.

A giraffe, cow, Brittney Spears, Beetlejuice, men in suits and Superman, among other characters, were on hand at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonja Jenson, who wore the cow costume, participated in the event for the first time. She said she wasn’t nervous, but her mom said she saw Jenson biting her nails.

Jordan Safe and his family have had season passes to Welch Village for 15 years. He was going to participate in the skip today, but “got scared when it was 20 degrees this morning.”

It did warm up by the time the first skier came flying down the slope, though the man’s first words after his run ended were, “It was cold!”

Another skier nearly landed a backflip at the end of his run but crashed down on his back instead. His first reaction was, “holy ****, I didn’t quite expect that much air!”

The crowd cheered when skiers and snowboarders splashed down in the pond and stayed relatively quiet when participants cleared a jump. A crowd generally prefers that participants not clear the water.

Twelve-year-old Alex McCuskey prepared to start her run toward the pond.

The announcer: “Alex hopes that this becomes an Olympic event in 2029. I told her the Olympics isn’t in 2029.”

Then, after McCuskey fell in the pond, the announcer said, “Should’ve brought a swimsuit.”