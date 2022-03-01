SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Popcorn and movies go together like milk and health

Chateau Theatre remodeled in 1941 to accommodate a new popcorn machine.

By Lee Hilgendorf
March 01, 2022 08:00 AM
Mary Fordham was ready to serve fresh, hot popcorn from the Chateau Theatre's new popcorn booth on Dec. 12, 1941.
Just how important is popcorn to the moviegoer’s experience?

In 1941, the management of the Chateau Theatre remodeled their lobby in an effort to cash in on the latest Hollywood fad, a Milk and Health Bar.

The architectural firm of Ellerbe & Associates, designers of everything from Rochester hotels and hospitals to Mayo Clinic buildings and churches, was hired for the project. Alvin Benike was hired as the contractor of choice.

When the new Manley popcorn machine arrived from Kansas City and was assembled, it was discovered that it was larger than had been planned and it didn’t fit in the allotted space.

Not a problem for professionals. Ellerbe and Benike quickly created a popcorn booth, connecting it to the existing ticket booth.

Premiering on Dec. 12, 1941, moviegoers and popcorn lovers agreed with the Manley company’s slogan: If it’s from a Manley, it’s the best popcorn in town.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

