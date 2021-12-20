SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Post Bulletin's holiday display winner announced!

Jerry Rieser's home at 176 Westchester Drive NW in Rochester was voted the favorite by readers.
Contributed / Jerry Rieser
By Andrew Link
December 20, 2021 10:36 AM
The people have spoken.

Jerry Rieser's holiday display at 176 Westchester Drive Northwest has been voted as the favorite by Post Bulletin readers.

Rieser will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint (1201 S. Broadway Avenue, Rochester).

Congratulations Jerry and thank you all for participating!

See a map of the best displays in Rochester:

