Post Bulletin's holiday display winner announced!
The people have spoken.
Jerry Rieser's holiday display at 176 Westchester Drive Northwest has been voted as the favorite by Post Bulletin readers.
Rieser will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint (1201 S. Broadway Avenue, Rochester).
Congratulations Jerry and thank you all for participating!
See a map of the best displays in Rochester:
