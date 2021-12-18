Power outage sheds light on all one's blessings

The night echoed with a peculiar combination of sounds and silence.

The wind was rattling the trees and whistling through nooks and crannies in the house that otherwise go unnoticed. But the electricity had been out for hours, and the usual household sounds were missing; they’re sounds that seem loudest when you can’t hear them.

I lifted my phone from the bedside table to check the time. I rarely bring my phone into the bedroom, but tonight it felt important to have it nearby; the worst of the storm had passed us, but was still moving east.

Toward Steven.

He’d finished his classes and would be leaving college in two days to spend his Christmas break at home. I’d already cleaned his room.

The previous afternoon, before the storms erupted, I’d sent him a text message: “Be thinking about where you would go if you had to get to shelter in a hurry.” He texted back, reminding me to do the same.

When I moved away from home my dad would end every visit by saying “Be careful.” I never fully understood what he meant until Steven moved away.

I ended my message with “I love you.” I try to end every message that way.

My phone said it was 11:43 p.m. Was it really just seven minutes since I checked it last? And nine minutes since the time before that?

I gave up on sleep, slipped out of bed and felt my way to the kitchen. The entire neighborhood was dark, the ambient light that normally came from yard lights and holiday decorations having fallen victim to the power outage. I walked gingerly to avoid stepping on a cat.

I fumbled through a kitchen cabinet before I found a flashlight that worked, vowing to put fresh batteries in the three that didn’t.

I used a match to light a gas burner on the stove, poured the remains of yesterday’s coffee into a pot and warmed it to a drinkable temperature.

I sat in the dark, drank my coffee and counted my blessings, wondering why I don’t count them more often.

And I thought about an eerily similar storm and the heartbreak it left in Kentucky.

It was just after one o’clock in the morning. I was still sitting in the dark and listening to the wind when the electricity came back on. The microwave beeped, the refrigerator motor started, a living room lamp came on, the Christmas tree blazed to life and a noisy sitcom appeared on television.

I turned off the lamp and the TV, went to bed and quickly fell into a deep, dreamless sleep despite the coffee.

In another part of the house, the Christmas tree glowed festively; it seemed appropriate somehow to leave it on.

We were safe. And while we weren’t together, we would be soon.

It was a Christmas gift come early.

And later today, while I’m picking up tree branches, I’m going to be sure and count my blessings.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.