Prominent Rochester woman's death shocked city residents

Priscilla Wagoner conducting Rochester High School orchestra, circa 1940s. Contributed

How does a promising and seemingly successful life unravel and end in tragedy?

That must have been the question on the minds of many people in Rochester upon hearing the news on Oct. 6, 1959, that Priscilla Wagoner, 47, had been found dead in her garage.

Wagoner was a former music teacher at Rochester High School, a business woman active in local, national and international organizations, the first woman to serve as president of the Rochester Hotel Association, and a member of several boards and commissions.

She had recently spent a month in Europe attending the International Congress of the Federation of Business and Professional Women in Paris.

Wagoner was, for lack of a better description, a Renaissance woman, combining interests and talents in the arts, business, religion and history. She was well-connected in the city, including at City Hall, where her grandfather had been Rochester mayor. She was profiled in Who’s Who in Minnesota.

Yet, when Wagoner was discovered unconscious in a car parked in her garage with the motor running, it became apparent that something had gone horribly wrong.

Wagoner had been born Feb. 15, 1912, in Rochester to a family that had recently taken ownership of a prime downtown property, including a hotel, at First Street and First Avenue Southwest. As a child attending Rochester public schools, Priscilla demonstrated advanced musical talents, and when it came time for college, she went East to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.

Wagoner returned to Rochester to teach music. Starting in 1937, she led the string section of the Rochester High School orchestra, where she also sponsored “classical jam sessions.”

“Miss Priscilla Wagoner, your instrumental music teacher, shows great patience and talent,” stated the 1943 high school yearbook.

She left the school in 1947 to manage the family properties, including the 37-room Wagoner Hotel, advertised as the “hotel closest to the Clinic.” She continued to give private music lessons, and was a member of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra.

For the next 10 years, Priscilla Wagoner was a significant figure in Rochester business and civic affairs. She was president of the Rochester Business and Professional Women’s Club, was on the board of the YWCA for eight years, was treasurer of Olmsted County’s arm of the Minnesota Statehood Centennial celebration, was on the board of governors of First Methodist Church and was chairwoman of the church’s historical committee.

In December 1958, Wagoner and the family of her late brother, as sole owners of the Wagoner properties, sold the buildings to local real estate agent Leon Shapiro.

Earlier that same year, Wagoner had filed her will. In the event of her death, the bulk of her estimated $110,000 estate was to go to Methodist Hospital, First Methodist Church and the YWCA.

On the October morning when Wagoner was found unconscious in her garage, she was rushed to Saint Marys Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:35 a.m.

Dr. Theodore Wellner, Olmsted County coroner, ruled Wagoner’s death a suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. He said she had left a note, the contents of which were not publicly revealed.

A shocked community was left asking questions for which there were no ready answers.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.