Public invited to holiday drive-through at retirement community

Cruise through a holiday light show Tuesday evening at The Waters on Mayowood.

The Rochester retirement community will hold a Christmas drive-through in its parking lot between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Residents have strung holiday lights on their balconies, and more will be lit on the trees nearby.

The festivities will involve treats from a Santa and Mrs. Claus, a bonfire, and four carollers from Spring Valley singers Sister Luv in holiday attire making their way around the lot.

The Waters’ holiday train will also be on display.

The public is invited; everyone is asked to wear masks.

If You Go

What: Holiday light drive-through

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: The Waters on Mayowood, 827 Mayowood Road SW, Rochester

