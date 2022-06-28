SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Community
Opinion
Opinion
Radhika Damle: End of one chapter is the beginning of the next

College orientation was an eye-opening experience.

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07363.jpg
Radhika Damle Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Opinion by Radhika Damle
June 28, 2022 10:00 AM
Tassels moved from right to left, diplomas in hand, and after a plethora of pictures, the Class of 2022 graduated from high school!

After the excitement was over, and caps and gowns were packed away, it was time to get ready for college. The atmosphere was filled with mixed emotions as we were simultaneously celebrating the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

We began to discuss dorm room shopping, academic planning, meetings, and roommate speed dating. Shopping, planning, meetings, and dating. So basically it's like we are already in the adult world — right??

Then we received emails about college orientation.

Recently, I completed my orientation and it was not what I had expected. I expected a day where I would attend mundane lectures on next steps for college like course registration. My actual experience was very different. Interestingly, in addition to the lectures, there were also several real-life engaging experiences that served as an excellent segue to college by allowing us to meet other students, explore resources on campus, tour our dorm room, and — the best one — eat in the dining hall.

When I entered the dining hall, I couldn’t believe what I saw. There was a variety of food, from junk food, like fries and pizza, to a salad bar to foods from around the world and the final icing on the cake, a bakery assortment of desserts. If that was a campaign for freshman 15, I have to say I am leaning to a certain side (no pun intended). Indeed the dining hall food was very appetizing, as after eating in the dining hall, several parents wanted to enroll in college (again).

The dining hall was quite an experience, but, personally, it was interesting for me to see my dorm room. It’s definitely more cramped than my current room, but I am luckier than most as I get my own bathroom! Of course, this also means that I have to clean it occasionally, but who am I to complain?

As the day progressed with additional seminars about meal plans, loans, and campus security, it dawned on me that underneath the autonomy of picking my food, sleeping in, and unlimited screen time, is the need for great responsibility as I transition into an adult.

Transitioning to adulthood means that I have to bid adieu to the Teen Column. It’s unbelievable to think that my “second tour of duty” (to quote Editor Jeff Pieters) is coming to an end. What a time I had! It's been heartwarming for me to receive written and verbal feedback from community members, neighbors and friends about my writing.

So, while this is my last article as a teen columnist, it certainly is not the last thing I will be writing, and who knows where my writing might end up in the near future. Only time will tell. But in the meantime, I would once again like to thank you for your time and support over the years.

Teen Columnist Radhika Damle signing off.

Radhika Damle is a 2022 graduate of John Marshall High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

