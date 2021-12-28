Radhika Damle: Not a robot? The test completes the text

Dear Reader,

Thank you so much for your thoughtful gift. I really appreciate how you are collectively contributing 500 years every day in creating it. I can’t believe you were able to keep it a secret from me even though I interacted with it on a regular basis!

To my eyes, it seemed as if you were simply clicking on the box, confirming that, “I am not a robot.” (As I hope many of you are not.)

Then, an image of squiggly numbers and words popped up on your screen which you then typed. Sometimes I caught you laughing when you saw the combinations such as “minor crisis” or “extinct life.” I was especially amused when the sequence that popped up was “Don’t Type.”

However, with my sleuthing techniques, I was able to uncover the inside scoop behind this system, commonly known as CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you type that random collection of letters, you are creating a story by helping to digitize a book.

There is a lot of old printed material around the world that needs to be transferred from paper to the internet. The fastest way to transfer these books is by taking pictures of the pages and using a technology called OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to recognize the words in the image and convert it to text.

Sometimes the OCR technology cannot make this transition if the pages are too yellow or the text is too blurry, so the work is left unfinished. To finish digitizing the book, the unrecognized words are given to internet users to decipher in order to prove that they are not a robot. After multiple responses for a specific word are given, the system compares various responses and selects the most accurate word. These words fill in the gaps to complete a digitized book.

Such digitized books are especially popular among students (like me), who often need to copy textual evidence into essays or presentations. Another use of these digitized books is that they can make literary resources remotely and instantaneously available to people with limited access to printed material. We all benefited from these books during the pandemic, as they offered us contactless access when libraries were closed.

Isn’t it mind-blowing when you realize that by typing in one word at a time, you have helped to digitize millions of books?

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for all of your help in making the world a better place. Your actions are improving access to knowledge for people across the globe.

After witnessing this good deed, who could deny that you are not a robot!

Radhika Damle is a senior at John Marshall High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.