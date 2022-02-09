Radhika Damle: Valentine's Day speech meet is something I dearly love

I know many of us will be busy this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day. Personally, I will be spending my Friday night preparing for an event near and dear to my heart.

I am, of course, speaking about the annual John Marshall Supreme Speech Spectacular (JM Speech Meet). I am sure that you will not be surprised that my love for words extends beyond writing a column for the PB. I also love the art of elocution.

Speech is a high school sport in which speech team members, commonly referred to as “speechies,” present pieces from one of 14 categories ranging from interpretive (drama, poetry, etc.) to public address (discussion, oratory, informative, etc.). At tournaments, speechies are judged against their competitors and are awarded prizes at the individual and team level. The sport is a great way for participants to polish their public speaking skills and to boost their confidence.

The best thing about speech, in my opinion, is the familial bond that develops during our Saturday tournaments. We wake up before the crack of dawn and get dressed in our professional attire. We pile into buses to visit schools across the state to compete in a full-day tournament. With these bus rides, celebrating wins, and supporting each other through losses, we form a big, inseparable speech team family.

I am proud to be part of the JM Speech Team, which is the oldest, biggest, and in my opinion, the BEST team in Rochester! We are also the only school in Rochester that hosts a tournament, which coincidentally always ends up happening around Valentine’s Day.

My favorite part of the JM speech tournament is the setup process on Friday night before the meet. During the setup, my fellow speechies and I transform the school to host a speech meet. We rearrange classrooms, put up signs, organize food for our wonderful judges and competitors, and assemble our awards. It is an exciting frenzy of converting our everyday environment into a venue which hosts more than 10 schools.

We are all excited to show off the love our school has for the sport. Since the meet coincides with Valentine’s Day every year, we like to spread the love by giving chocolate prizes and candy! Our trophies are even “handmade with love.”

As this will be my last JM speech tournament, I fully intend to soak up every moment from this Saturday.

While I do not know where I will be or what I will be doing on future Valentine’s Days, I will always hold these memories of setting up and competing alongside my fellow speechies at JM close to my heart.

Radhika Damle is a senior at John Marshall High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.