Rail strike strands Mayo Clinic patients in Rochester

Rochester has always hosted a large number of Mayo Clinic patients and visitors from out of town, so the city was particularly vulnerable when 280,000 railroad workers walked off the job on May 23, 1946.

“First reaction yesterday was wonderment on the part of Rochester visitors as to how they were to reach their homes,” reported the Post-Bulletin the day after the strike began. “Buses were crowded and all airline seats were sold, with many on the waiting list.”

It’s easy to forget that in 1946, most extended travel, and even short trips between cities, was done by train. Railroads were the primary means of getting from place to place in an era when there were no super highways and air travel was still an expensive (and often stomach-churning) novelty.

The nationwide strike occurred when members of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers were unable to reach agreement on a new contract with railroad operators. The workers went on strike at 4 p.m. Central Time, and the trains immediately stopped running.

“Almost at once, the whole country was brought virtually to a standstill,” historian David McCullough wrote in his book, “Truman.” Of 17,500 passenger trains that ran on a typical day, only 50, including military troop trains, were in operation the day after the strike began.

President Harry Truman, despite having a reputation as a friend of organized labor, was angered by the strike. Truman understood that many Americans relied on the railroads for personal transportation and shipment of goods. To get the trains moving again, Truman said he intended to draft the strikers into the army.

The last eastbound “400” train left Rochester at 2:10 p.m., May 23, and reached as far as Chicago before being halted. The final northbound train for Minneapolis left just seconds before the strike began at 4 p.m.

“I live in Minneapolis and want to get home,” the conductor shouted to bystanders.

“Emotions of visitors range from complacency to anger,” reported the Post-Bulletin. Some resigned themselves to being stranded in the city for the time being, and extended their stays in downtown hotels. Others ran out of patience and booked passage in whatever way was available and convenient.

Gopher Aviation made chartered flights to Chicago and Milwaukee, the Post-Bulletin reported, and the Yellow Taxi company took customers to Chicago, Milwaukee and Mason City, Iowa.

Meanwhile, delivery of mail was slowed, although air mail continued to be flown through Rochester’s airport. Dairy farmers worried about getting their milk to market, and it was predicted that if the strike continued, more butter than usual would be produced before stored milk could be allowed to spoil.

On the afternoon of May 25, Truman went before a joint session of Congress to update the nation on the strike and ask for temporary legislation to draft railway workers into the army — a stance that met with enthusiastic applause from lawmakers.

However, as Truman was talking, an aide approached the podium with a message for the president. The two sides had agreed to a tentative settlement of the strike. Within days, the trains would be running again.

After hearing the news, the Post-Bulletin reported that afternoon, “Rochester residents and visitors were more calm today.” Finally, there would be a way to get home.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.