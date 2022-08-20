Ramen noodles and half a dollar bill got me through tough times

I checked the calendar for probably the 10th time that day. The dreamer in me hoped I’d miscounted; the realist knew I hadn’t.

Nov. 30 was still circled in red, and it was now just 24 days away.

I had no idea what I was going to do.

The owners of the house I’d been renting had called a week earlier to say they’d sold the house, and the new owner would be moving in.

That meant I’d have to move out.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d answered a couple of “apartment for rent” ads, but dismissed each of them for either being out of my price range or not meeting my already-low cleanliness requirements.

“I’m renting a little house near the interstate,” my co-worker Doug said one morning when I was feeling sorry for myself in the break room. “If you’d like a roommate, we can split the rent.”

I hadn’t known Doug long, but we’d quickly become friends. Suddenly, things didn’t seem so bleak.

“How much?”

“I’m paying $150 a month,” he said.

My $75 share would be even less than the rent I’d been paying at my old house, and for a couple of twentysomething single guys working near-minimum wage jobs, it would mean enough financial wiggle-room to afford some luxuries. Like beer. And soap.

“I’m in,” I said, breathing a sigh of relief.

But the easiest choice isn’t always the best choice and, in hindsight, I probably should have visited the place sometime before moving day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a “tiny house” long before that movement became fashionable, and when I learned that my bed would be in the living room I decided not to rush into unpacking my suitcases.

And half an hour before sunset each day there would be sunlight shining through holes in the living room wall.

“But it’s cheap,” I kept telling myself.

Doug’s dream of striking it rich by selling Amway products hadn’t materialized yet and, until it did, we were eating a lot of ramen noodles and hoping there would be enough overtime on our next paychecks to cover the winter utility bills.

On what might have been the coldest day of the winter, we’d splurged on chicken pot pies for supper and were sitting in the kitchen to enjoy the last of the residual heat from the oven. For the moment, you couldn’t see your breath in the house.

That morning we’d discovered that the shampoo in the shower had frozen into a pale green block.

Suddenly Doug fished the wallet out of his hip pocket, pulled out a dollar bill and tore it in half.

“Here,” he said, handing me half the bill. “Keep this, and if either of us is ever down to our last penny we’ll know who to call for help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It felt like a sacred oath and didn’t involve anything unhygienic like spitting into your palm and shaking hands.

Besides, it seemed like a good idea; a buck could buy a week’s worth of ramen, and there were weeks when it did.

It was 1980.

The half-bill is still in my wallet today.

It’s not the same wallet … Carla brought me a leather wallet from Spain, Steven gave me a wallet for Father’s Day and there have been a couple of others with less sentimental provenance. But, after family photos, the thing that gets transferred to a new wallet is the other half of Doug’s dollar bill.

After six months we left the tiny house, Doug moved out-of-state and we lost touch.

But I still carry that torn dollar bill. It’s part good luck charm, part battle scar – a reminder of a time that was, in many ways, simple and challenging and exciting.

I avoided ramen for a long time after rooming with Doug; when I started eating it again, it was out of choice, not out of necessity.

And if I’m ever down to my last penny, I’m going to look for Doug.

I have a feeling he still has half a dollar bill hidden in his wallet, too

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.