Robin Hoelzle on balancing 125 Live, cookie business

ROCHESTER — Robin Hoelzle has baked cookies for as long as she can remember. It was a holiday tradition for her family when she was a kid living in Salt Lake City.

Cookies took a backseat after graduating from college and moving to Rochester, where Hoelzle’s career took her to Mayo Clinic, Rochester YMCA and the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center.

Now, she’s the program manager at 125 Live, a job she took two and a half years ago. Hoelzle also turned cookies into her job, too, as the owner of Sugar Shuga I Am Your Cookie Girl, which launched in 2017.

Where did the name of the business come from?

My husband and I's song is The Archies “Sugar, Sugar.” We've always loved that one. I'm like let's do a play on that. And that's why it's Sugar Shuga I Am Your Cookie Girl.

What led you to 125 Live?

During COVID, it was time for change. So I came and took a Zumba class here just for fun. And Sylwia (Oliver, the executive director) said, “You want to meet?” I looked at her and I said, “Yeah, but I'm not teaching any Zumba classes for you.” I went into her office and met her and didn't realize this was an interview. I thought I was just coming to say hello to her because we were friends. And she said, “I'd like to offer you the program manager position.” And I went, “What?” At that time, I was going to go do cookies full time. I had just quit my other job. But it was just handed to me on a platter. And I thought, well, this is great. This is a nonprofit, I can really be helpful to other people. It was part time, so I can still do my cookies and this job. So here I am, two and a half years later doing both.

What do you do at 125 Live?

My responsibilities here are the fun things. I get to do the fun stuff. As the program manager, all the parties, all the big events, I have a hand in or are in charge of. What's fun with that is my creative side gets to come out. I get to plan parties. How cool is that for a job where you get to plan the fun stuff, the stuff that people love to do? But there's also a really lovely side of doing the educational programming, where we’re bringing forth really important information to members of our community and having access to it, whether it be fraud prevention or stroke awareness. Any type of class that members in the public might need, being able to give those and being able to present those for very low cost to the community. That's cool to be able to offer those opportunities.

And 125 Live gives back to the community. Ninety percent of everything that comes in here is put right back out into programming and events and things for the public and our members. That's huge.

When did the cookie business launch?

Growing up, we always, for every holiday, made sugar cookies and decorated them. They were just frosted with yummy cream cheese frosting. But we always did it, so I've always loved it. That has always been like a stress release for me.

I would say about six years ago, I really started getting fancy with sugar cookies, and I would just share them with everyone. I'd be like, “Oh, so-and-so's having a birthday, I'm gonna make a dozen cookies for him” or “So-and-so isn't feeling well, I'm going to make cookies.” Like every excuse I could get to make cookies, I did.

But then a good friend of mine was like, “Why are you doing this for free for everyone?” She's like, I know you spent a lot of money doing it and you buy really good quality products. I know your vanilla alone for a little bottle is like $30. So I thought about it, and I thought, “Let's see where it goes.” Someone called and said, “Can you make wedding cookies for me?” I'm like, well, here's my first sale. So I did wedding cookies. Then I was like, “OK, I can do this.” I started getting phone calls saying, “Can you make cookies for me?” So I reached out to my brother-in-law who is a graphic designer and I said, “I need help with a name and a logo.”

So your first order was six years ago.

Yeah, July 2017. Her and my daughter were really close friends. So she asked if (wedding cookies) was something I could do. And I'm like, “Sure.” I had no idea if I could make 200 cookies or not and have them fresh and ready for someone. I panicked the whole time. At that time, I didn't have all of the cool gadgets that I have now that make it go a little quicker.

But it's fun to see your Instagram pictures from when you started to now to see the difference. People still wanted my cookies back then. Now, I look at them, I'm like, “Oh, it’s kind of elementary-ish,” but to see the growth, it's been a ton of fun.

The finished product: Robin Hoelzle's cookies look delicious and decorative. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How many hundreds of cookie cutters do you have?

Hundreds and hundreds. I have this filing system where they go in those clear shoe boxes with the lids on them. I've got them labeled. At first, it was easy. I just put my category, like these are flowers, and these are numbers, or these are plaque shaped ones. I was starting to get out of control. And I'm like, “What am I going to do? I can't find some of them.” I purchased an app called Stockroom that keeps track of all of them. So every time I buy a cookie cutter, I take a picture of it and put all sorts of keywords in, like graduation floral, or anything that could be useful for me, and then it's cataloged. And each box is numbered. I'm up to like 40 boxes, and they average 15 to 20 depending. It was 820 something the last time I looked. I'm not stopping.

What's your favorite one and why?

(Holding up a scalloped circle cutter.) This one is my favorite. I have so many, but this one I find I use all the time. It's good for all sorts of things. It's universal. I can use this with a boy one. I can use this for a wedding. I can use this for a birthday party. I can use this for a funeral. That's why this one's my favorite because I find I come to it all the time. Its name is Arabella. They're all named (by the company). This one is by far used the most.

How did you teach yourself and grow?

There's so many cool things. I'm actually a part of a Facebook group that is worldwide and it's called The Cookiers. We do monthly workshops, and we get monthly cutters, and we do things together. We share tips and tricks. And every month, we put how many cookies were donated this month to different organizations. I think we're up to like 30,000 so far.

YouTube is great for me. Then there's CookieCon. I haven't gone to that, but I use a lot of the resources from there. It’s just trial and error. There's a lot of times where I'll just start over.

How do you balance your cookie business and 125 Live?

It's a hard balance. Because (the cookie business) fluctuates. Depending on what time of year it is, the cookies are insane. Graduation time is crazy. Christmas is crazy. Valentine's, Easter, those times are super busy. Some weeks I don't balance it very well, and it's 2, 3 in the morning, and knowing I have to get up and go to work the next day.

But I have been trying — the keyword is trying — to balance it where I have to say no. That's the hard part. I still have one son at home. I still want to show up for his games. So it's saying no. That is where you find the balance. “No, that's too much on my plate.” Some weeks are good. Some weeks are not good. It's a give and take, but both are worth it to me to keep going and keep pursuing. I don't want to give either one up.

What’s the cookie making process like?

It takes three days to make cookies, so you have to bake them, let them rest for a day so the butter settles and then the frosting has to dry. That’s 20 to 30 minutes per cookie, but you have to let things dry in between. It's like a three day process for cookies.

What are your favorite parts of your work?

With cookies, it's the actual decorating. I despise having to make the frosting. Don't like that part of it. I love decorating the cookies. That just puts me in that zone. I can listen to a podcast, I could have a TV show running for its fifth time over because I'm not watching it, I'm just listening to it. That's a zone I love to be in.

And for this job (at 125 Live), I love the planning of events and things. That just makes me happy. It's so much fun to plan something and then see it come to fruition, and being like, “I did that.” I love that part of this job is planning fun, big events, and then seeing it happen and seeing the members and community members who come and they're like, “Oh, this was so much fun.”

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .