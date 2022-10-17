Rochester Bridge Builder Award nominations accepted through Friday

ROCHESTER — Do you know someone who is a "Bridge Builder?" These "Bridge Builders" are people who help bring together communities across racial, social, economic and religious barriers.

The Rochester Minnesota Stake, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is accepting community nominations for the 2022 Bridge Builder Award. Nominations are accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The award honors civic, religious, community and academic leaders and individuals who have worked to establish cooperative relationships and mutual understanding across racial, social, economic and religious barriers for the betterment of Rochester and area communities. The individuals and organizations raise awareness, share knowledge and provide solutions through programs and projects.

Nominees include someone who:



Is an unsung hero, volunteer, grassroots-level person.

Directly promotes one-on-one relationships and bridge-building across differences through his/her actions and daily life.

Fosters interfaith cooperation, promotes racial and ethnic understanding and addresses social needs in the community.

Nominations can be emailed to Jen Brewer at jenb@mycookkitchen.com with the name of the nominee, how the nominee meets the award criteria and your name and contact information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bridge Builder Award recipient will be honored Dec. 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2300 Viola Heights Drive NE.