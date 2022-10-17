We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 17

Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Bridge Builder Award nominations accepted through Friday

The award honors civic, religious, community and academic leaders and individuals who have worked to establish cooperative relationships and mutual understanding across racial, social, economic and religious barriers for the betterment of Rochester and area communities.

2021 Year in Photos
A prayer is said at the start of a Community Engagement Response Team (C.E.R.T) meeting on Oct. 6, 2021, in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 05:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Do you know someone who is a "Bridge Builder?" These "Bridge Builders" are people who help bring together communities across racial, social, economic and religious barriers.

The Rochester Minnesota Stake, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is accepting community nominations for the 2022 Bridge Builder Award. Nominations are accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The award honors civic, religious, community and academic leaders and individuals who have worked to establish cooperative relationships and mutual understanding across racial, social, economic and religious barriers for the betterment of Rochester and area communities. The individuals and organizations raise awareness, share knowledge and provide solutions through programs and projects.

Nominees include someone who:

  • Is an unsung hero, volunteer, grassroots-level person.
  • Directly promotes one-on-one relationships and bridge-building across differences through his/her actions and daily life.
  • Fosters interfaith cooperation, promotes racial and ethnic understanding and addresses social needs in the community.

Nominations can be emailed to Jen Brewer at jenb@mycookkitchen.com with the name of the nominee, how the nominee meets the award criteria and your name and contact information.

The Bridge Builder Award recipient will be honored Dec. 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2300 Viola Heights Drive NE.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
